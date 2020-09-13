CBC Windsor September 13 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday and Sunday combined.

Ten of the new cases are attributed to close contact of someone who has already tested positive, one case is due to community exposure and seven cases are under investigation.

There are currently 80 active cases of the disease in Windsor-Essex.

There have been 2,590 positive cases of COVID-19 total, 76 people have died and 2,426 have recovered.

According to the public health unit, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at three retirement homes, with the most significant at New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington. There, 21 residents have positive for the virus along with seven staff members.

Meanwhile, a staff member and resident at Dolce Vita in Windsor have also tested positive, and a staff member at Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has tested positive for the virus.

There are no workplace outbreaks at this time.

Potential public exposures

Over the past few weeks, the health unit has flagged several businesses as locations where there have been potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Crunch Fitness LaSalle 5844 Malden Rd. on Sept. 8.

Ciocario Club at 3745 North Talbot Rd. on Sept. 4.

Shopper's Drug Mart at 3950 Dougall Ave. on Sept. 4.

Tommy Hillifiger at 1555 Talbot Rd. in LaSalle on Aug. 29.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health has reported one new of COVID-19 since Thursday. The region is recording a total of 343 cases.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health also reported onenew case over the weekend. There have been a total of 365 positive cases, with two active cases.

Two people there have died from the disease.