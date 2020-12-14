Provincial government cancels road tests in Windsor-Essex due to COVID-19 spread

The provincial government has cancelled all vehicle road tests at the Windsor DriveTest centre and has prohibited locals from travelling to other regions to complete one.

The cancellations come after the region entered the province's 'grey-lockdown' COVID-19 category Monday following a sharp rise in cases.

"We know that these measures may be a serious inconvenience for people waiting for a road test," minister of transportation Caroline Mulroney said in a news release. "However, these are unprecedented times and our number one priority remains the protection of the health and safety of individuals, families and workers."

The cancellations come without penalty, meaning that clients will receive a credit in the system so that they can rebook the test when the region moves to a lower COVID-19 level, the news release states.

Anyone living in the lockdown area that has booked a test elsewhere will need to cancel the test, the news release said, adding that the DriveTest centres in lockdown areas will only be open for knowledge tests, with capacity limits and COVID-19 measures in place

The government also cancelled tests in York Region, which was the only other area in Ontario that moved into lockdown along with Windsor-Essex on Monday.