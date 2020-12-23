Windsor-Essex left out of COVID-19 priority community funding despite high case rate

Despite high daily COVID-19 case counts, with triple-digit increases reported for the last nine days straight, Windsor-Essex was not listed as a priority community for new provincial funding.

Some local officials were surprised that the region was not prioritized for the $54 million in funding aimed at supporting diverse regions in Ontario struggling with the pandemic.

On Monday, the province announced 15 communities set to receive the funding and said they are areas that have been severely impacted by COVID-19, specifically as a result of income and race. The money, mostly allocated to regions in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), will primarily be used for creating more isolation facilities and increasing access to testing.

The chair of the local health board, Gary McNamara, said Windsor-Essex's COVID-19 statistics should have placed it on the list.

For the last nine days straight, the region has seen triple-digit case increases, along with a new daily record high with 243 cases and reaching the grim milestone of 100 deaths.

"If you look at per capita, right now we're ahead of the York Region and part of the GTA so we're about number three in the province," said McNamara.

"Our long-term care facilities are being hit quite hard and the agri-food industry as well ... I don't think there's another region in the province where we host anywhere between eight to 10,000 guests."

In a statement to CBC News Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care said it will continue to re-assess the places deemed as high priority.

"The government has identified priority communities based on COVID-19 case numbers as well as persistently high testing positivity values and low testing rates and socioeconomic factors. As case numbers and testing needs evolve, the government continues to monitor trends across regions and communities to identify additional priority communities as needed," reads the statement.

But NDP MPP for Windsor West Lisa Gretzky said she found it odd that the province isn't deeming any community in Windsor-Essex as a high priority, especially her very own riding.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he isn't concerned about the lack of funding as Windsor already received funds to offset pandemic costs. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"If you look at just the demographic of my riding specifically, just Windsor West, you tend to see a larger population, especially west end and downtown of lower income people, people that are in dire need of more support, they are more vulnerable than some of us, myself included, that have a steady income and a roof over our head and can put food on the table," she said.

"They are at more risk of contracting COVID-19 and spreading that throughout their connections."

Windsor mayor not concerned

Yet, in a statement from the city, it said that Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens "isn't concerned" about the list and continues to advocate with the premier and members of cabinet to ensure Windsor receives provincial supports.

The statement also referred to the $14 million in funding the region received last week from the province's Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing's application-based distribution that will help offset pandemic expenses.