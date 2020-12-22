COVID-19 outbreak declared at French Immersion Catholic school in Tecumseh

A cohort at a French Immersion Catholic school is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release from the health unit Monday evening.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said a cohort at St. Mary French Immersion Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh is in outbreak after three COVID-19 cases were confirmed in one classroom.

The school was already dismissed last week following an order by medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed that closed all schools in the region due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The health unit said that the entire class has been told to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.

At this time, the outbreak is limited to the one cohort, the news release states.

The school is one of three in outbreak in Windsor-Essex, including L'Essor Catholic school in Tecumseh and L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School in Windsor.