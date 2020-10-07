CBC Windsor October 7 COVID-19 update: 8 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported eight new COVID-19 cases for our region Wednesday.

Three people are close contacts of someone who already had the virus, one person acquired the virus in the community, and four cases are currently being investigated.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, announced Wednesday some updates to a Section 22 Order which he made earlier this spring in relation to temporary foreign and migrant workers and their employers in our region.

Ahmed said while case counts among farm workers currently remains low, he wants to ensure public health guidelines are being followed.

Public exposure notices

On Tuesday afternoon, the health unit alerted the public to COVID-19 exposures at three stores:

Value Village at 4322 Walker Rd. in Windsor on Sept. 25, 26

Walmart at 3120 Dougall Ave. in Windsor on Sept. 21, 26

Walmart at 400 Sandwich St. S. in Amherstburg on Sept. 25 - 30

In a news release, the health unit said the exposure risk is low, but they advise that anyone who visited the stores on the specified days monitor for symptoms 14 days from the date of exposure.

Walk-in testing is now over

Walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus ended across the province over the weekend, and anyone in Ontario who wants to take a COVID-19 test will need to book an appointment at an assessment centre or select pharmacies.

Three COVID-19 assessment centres are operating in Windsor-Essex and three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor are also conducting testing, though guidelines for each facility are a bit different.

According to the province, those looking to book a test at an assessment centre should do so only if they:

have a symptom of COVID-19

have a high-risk exposure to someone who has the virus as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app

is a resident or works in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak

Residents or workers in long-term care home

Visitors to a long-term care home

Residents or workers in homeless shelter

International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period

Farm workers

Individuals who require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance

Self-Identify as Indigenous

Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions

Windsor Regional Hospital is operating two assessment centres — one at the hospital's Ouellette Campus and one at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

People can no longer walk-in for testing at these facilities, and instead will have to book an appointment online here, or get assistance by calling 519-973-4443. Those sites are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Erie Shores HealthCare is also operating an assessment centre that uses the same criteria as Windsor Regional Hospital.

Those looking to book a test at Erie Shores Healthcare can call 519-326-2373 extension 4263. The assessment centre in Leamington is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asymptomatic testing is currently available at three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor.

The person must also fall under one of five categories:

Living, working in or visiting a long-term care facility.

Residing or volunteering at a shelter.

Have been given a clearance for international travel.

An international student travelling into the country to start school after the 14-day isolation period ends.

An Indigenous person.

For more information or to find a testing site closest to you, visit Ontario's COVID-19 testing website.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases since last week. There have been a total of 347 cases in Lambton County.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and that a third resident in the community has died due to the disease. There have been a total of 371 cases in Chatham-Kent.