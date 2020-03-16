CBC Windsor October 6 COVID-19 update: 6 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 for our region Tuesday.

Three people are close contacts of someone who already had the virus, one person is a farm worker, one person acquired the virus in the community and one case is currently under investigation.

Ontario reported an additional 615 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province begins its move toward appointment-only testing for the illness.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said about 58 per cent of the new cases reported Monday were in people under 40 years old, and some 56 were school-related, including 31 students, eight staff and 17 people categorized as "individuals not identified."

A total of 335 of Ontario's 4,828 publicly-funded schools have now reported at least one case of COVID-19 in students or staff.

Underlying conditions in Windsor-Essex a concern ahead of 2nd wave

Ahead of an "inevitable" second wave of COVID-19, officials at the health unit say they're even more worried now about the high rates of underlying medical conditions in Windsor-Essex than they were during the initial surge of the virus in March.

Rates of obesity, cardiovascular disease and lung cancer in the region are all higher than the provincial average, according to the latest data from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. The focus during the initial wave of COVID-19 leaned toward long-term care homes, essential cross-border commuters and migrant workers. Now, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed tells CBC News he's more worried about those with comorbidities — people with two or more medical conditions — heading into winter.

"It's just a matter of time and if we lose our guard, we are putting all those people [with comorbidities] in our region at risk and can potential overwhelm the entire healthcare system, and have more severe outcomes," said Ahmed.

Early on in the pandemic, Ahmed said it became clear that people with underlying medical conditions, and the elderly population "are more likely to develop more severe outcomes." Nearly 18 per cent of the local population is 65 and up, which is expected to steadily grow.

Walk-in testing is now over

Walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus ended across the province over the weekend, and anyone in Ontario who wants to take a COVID-19 test will need to book an appointment at an assessment centre or select pharmacies.

Three COVID-19 assessment centres are operating in Windsor-Essex and three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor are also conducting testing, though guidelines for each facility are a bit different.

According to the province, those looking to book a test at an assessment centre should do so only if they:

have a symptom of COVID-19

have a high-risk exposure to someone who has the virus as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app

is a resident or works in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak

Residents or workers in long-term care home

Visitors to a long-term care home

Residents or workers in homeless shelter

International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period

Farm workers

Individuals who require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance

Self-Identified Indigenous

Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions

Windsor Regional Hospital is operating two assessment centres — one at the hospital's Ouellette Campus and one at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

You can no longer walk-in for testing at these facilities, and instead will have to book an appointment online here, or if you need assistance can call 519-973-4443. Those sites are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Erie Shores HealthCare is also operating an assessment centre that uses the same criteria as Windsor Regional Hospital.

Those looking to book a test at Erie Shores Healthcare can call 519-326-2373 extension 4263. The assessment centre in Leamington is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asymptomatic testing is currently available at three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor.

The person must also fall under one of five categories:

Living, working in or visiting a long-term care facility.

Residing or volunteering at a shelter.

Have been given a clearance for international travel.

An international student travelling into the country to start school after the 14-day isolation period ends.

An Indigenous person.

For more information or to find a testing site closest to you, visit Ontario's COVID-19 testing website.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases since last week. There have been a total of 347 cases in Lambton County.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and that a third resident in the community has died due to the disease. There have been a total of 371 cases in Chatham-Kent.