CBC Windsor October 5 COVID-19 update: No more walk-in testing

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported one new COVID-19 case for our region Monday, and reinforced the changes made over the weekend in regards to testing.

This new case was a close contact of someone who already had COVID-19.

Over the weekend, six new cases were reported in Windsor-Essex.

Walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus ended across the province over the weekend, and starting on Tuesday, anyone in Ontario who wants to take a COVID-19 test will need to book an appointment at an assessment centre or select pharmacies.

According to the Ontario health ministry, the move to appointment-only testing will enable the province's network of labs to deal with a backlog of tests. That backlog has grown to 78,953 on Sunday.

On Friday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said less than 10 per cent of local tests are coming back within one day and close to 50 per cent come back within two days — all due to the backlog experienced at a London lab where Windsor-Essex tests first go.

How to plan for your COVID-19 test

Three COVID-19 assessment centres are operating in Windsor-Essex and three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor are also conducting testing, though guidelines for each facility are a bit different.

According to the province, those looking to book a test at an assessment centre should do so only if they:

have a symptom of COVID-19

have a high-risk exposure to someone who has the virus as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app

is a resident or works in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak

Residents or workers in long-term care home

Visitors to a long-term care home

Residents or workers in homeless shelter

International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period

Farm workers

Individuals who require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance

Self-Identified Indigenous

Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions

Windsor Regional Hospital is operating two assessment centres — one at the hospital's Ouellette Campus and one at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

You can no longer walk-in for testing at these facilities, and instead will have to book an appointment online here, or if you need assistance can call 519-973-4443.

Those sites are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Erie Shores HealthCare is also operating an assessment centre that uses the same criteria as Windsor Regional Hospital.

Those looking to book a test at Erie Shores Healthcare can call 519-326-2373 extension 4263.

The assessment centre in Leamington is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asymptomatic testing is currently available at three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor.

The person must also fall under one of five categories:

Living, working in or visiting a long-term care facility.

Residing or volunteering at a shelter.

Have been given a clearance for international travel.

An international student travelling into the country to start school after the 14-day isolation period ends.

An Indigenous person.

For more information or to find a testing site closest to you, visit Ontario's COVID-19 testing website.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. There have been a total of 347 cases in Lambton County.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. There have been a total of 369 cases in Chatham-Kent.

Two people have died.