CBC Windsor October 4 COVID-19 update: 6 new cases reported over the weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday and Sunday.

Three of the new cases are from close contacts with a confirmed case, one case is travel related, one case was acquired in the community and one case is still under investigation.

There are currently 37 people with active cases of the virus in the area covered by the health unit, and there have been 2,573 total confirmed cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 76 people have died due to COVID-19

There are no current outbreaks at retirement homes, workplaces or schools in the region.

As of today, no more walk-in appointments are available at COVID-19 assessment centres in Ontario. On Friday, Premier Doug Ford announced all testing would be done by appointment-only. The government hopes the change will ease the backlog of tests in Ontario, and give the province's labs a chance to catch up on a growing backlog of tests which had grown to more than 90,500 Friday.

On Friday, Medical Health Officer Dr. Wajid Ahmed said there has been significant delays in one-day turnaround for the local COVID-19 tests. He said less than 10 per cent of tests are coming back within one day and close to 50 per cent come back within two days.

A nasal swab is only valid for 72 hours, according to Public Health Ontario.

Renewed funding for migrant worker isolation and recovery centre

The federal government announced Friday that it will continue to fund Windsor's Migrant worker isolation and recovery centre for another month.

Funding for the Canadian Red Cross to operate an isolation centre in Windsor ran out last Wednesday.

On Friday, the Ministry of Public Safety told CBC News in an email that an extension was granted, which allows the Red Cross to continue operating the centre until Oct. 31. The Ministry said it has earmarked $1.5 million for the centre.

Up until Sept. 30, one of Windsor's Holiday Inn hotels had been operating as an isolation centre for migrant workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with a positive case. (Jason Viau/CBC)

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There have been a total of 347 cases in Lambton County. There are currently three active cases.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health had no new cases of COVID-19 to report over the weekend either. There have been a total of 369 cases in Chatham-Kent.

There are currently three active cases and one person is hospitalized because of the disease.

Two people have died.