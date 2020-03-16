CBC Windsor Oct. 11 COVID-19 update: 11 new cases over weekend

There have been 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit over the weekend, with eight on Sunday and three on Saturday.

Four of the new cases are from close contact with a confirmed case, two are travel related, one case is a local health care worker, one case is an agri-farm worker, one case is community acquired and two cases remain under investigation.

On Friday, the health unit reported the highest single-day increase in cases since Aug.18 with 21 new positive cases, 17 which were reported among agri-farm workers.

The health unit did not reveal the name of the farm where this occurred, but did say it was in Kingsville. It said the worker's accommodations was a factor in the severe spread of the virus and it was testing others who were close contacts or in bunkhouses with those who tested positive.

There are currently 50 active cases of COVID-19 reported in the region, 2,587 cases have been resolved and 76 people have died due to the virus.

Avoid gatherings over holiday weekend

Health officials have been expressing concerns heading into the Thanksgiving weekend, asking the public to avoid large gatherings.

Numbers in the province continue to be high with 649 new cases reported on Sunday.

An epidemiological survey done last month forecast that Ontario was on track to hit 1,000 cases per day by mid-October. On Friday, there were more than 900 new cases reported across the province.

Public exposure notices

On Sunday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit alerted the public to COVID-19 exposures at one business:

Walmart at 400 Sandwich St. S. in Amherstburg on Sept. 25 - 30

The health unit said the exposure risk is low, but they advise that anyone who visited the store on those dates monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure.

How and where to book a COVID-19 test

Walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus are no longer available in the province. Anyone in Ontario who needs to get a COVID-19 test will have to book an appointment at an assessment centre or select pharmacies.

According to the province, those looking to book a test at an assessment centre should do so only if they:

have a symptom of COVID-19

have a high-risk exposure to someone who has the virus as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app

is a resident or works in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak

Residents or workers in long-term care home

Visitors to a long-term care home

Residents or workers in homeless shelter

International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period

Farm workers

Individuals who require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance

Self-Identify as Indigenous

Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions

Windsor Regional Hospital is operating two assessment centres — one at the hospital's Ouellette Campus and one at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

People can no longer walk-in for testing at these facilities, and instead will have to book an appointment online here, or get assistance by calling 519-973-4443. Those sites are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Erie Shores HealthCare is also operating an assessment centre under the same criteria as Windsor Regional Hospital.

Those looking to book a test at Erie Shores Healthcare can do so online here or call 519-326-2373 extension 4263. The assessment centre in Leamington is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asymptomatic testing is currently available at three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor.

The person must also fall under one of five categories:

Living, working in or visiting a long-term care facility.

Residing or volunteering at a shelter.

Have been given a clearance for international travel.

An international student travelling into the country to start school after the 14-day isolation period ends.

An Indigenous person.

For more information or to find a testing site closest to you, visit Ontario's COVID-19 testing website.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health has reported no new COVID-19 since last week. There have been a total of 347 cases in Lambton County.

Twenty-five people have died over the course of the pandemic in the region.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. There have been a total of 371 cases in Chatham-Kent.

The region currently has two active cases.

Three people have died over the course of the pandemic in the region.