CBC Windsor October 1 COVID-19 update: 1 new case today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 in our region Thursday.

The new case was travel-related outside of North America.

Forty-four cases are active in the community and the health unit is following up with these individuals.

Vaccines normally offered in school to Grade 7 students will instead be delivered at community clinics and doctors' offices in parts of Ontario, meaning parents will have to make arrangements to ensure their children are immunized.

The Ministry of Health says local public health units, which are responsible for immunization programs including those in schools, are working to let residents know where they can access the vaccines.

"For our health unit, we will not be going into the schools. It's still a pandemic and we're trying to minimize the visits to schools," said Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO and chief nursing officer Theresa Marentette.

"Some Grade 7's have already been accommodated and internally we're trying to work on a plan to provide immunizations for students."

Marentette said that due to the pandemic, many students who had not been vaccinated in March are still being followed up with, as the health unit continues to have a strain on its nurses working on COVID-19 case and contact management and other pandemic-related duties.

Although a local plan has not been finalized, Marentette said the health unit is exploring the option of drive-thru vaccinations.

Usually, students will face a suspension if their immunization records are not up to date. The health unit will not be issuing suspensions, however will continue to follow up with those students and their families.

One retirement home locally is currently under an outbreak.

Dolce Vita in Windsor has recently had five residents and two staff members test positive for COVID-19.

Are you eligible to get a COVID-19 test at a pharmacy?

There's lots to know before getting your nostrils swabbed for COVID-19 at a Windsor pharmacy, so make sure you check these boxes before heading out.

Last week the province announced that it has expanded testing to pharmacies, with three Shoppers Drug Marts authorized in Windsor and two others in Sarnia.

WATCH | What you need to know before you get tested:

Pharmacist Matthew Thibert explains what the testing process is like 1:45 CBC's Tahmina Aziz speaks with Thibert and outlines the criteria Windsorites must meet to be tested in a pharmacy. 1:45

Across Ontario, strict guidelines have been put in place for those looking to get a test done at a pharmacy.

The main rule is that only those who are asymptomatic and have not been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 can receive a test. The person must also fall under one of five categories:

Living or working in a long-term care facility.

Residing or volunteering at a shelter.

Have been given a clearance for international travel.

An international student travelling into the country to start school after the14-day isolation period ends.

An Indigenous person.

In Windsor, locations started testing on Tuesday.

READ MORE | Make sure you check these boxes before going to get a COVID-19 test at a Windsor pharmacy

Potential public exposures

Over the past few weeks, the health unit has flagged several businesses for potential COVID-19 exposures.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Bridging North America Corporate Office – Outdoor Demo Trade Show at 35 Prospect Ave. on Sept. 18

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been a total of 346 cases in Lambton County.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been a total of 369 cases in Chatham-Kent.

Two people have died.