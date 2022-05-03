3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex Tuesday
There are more than 250 active high risk cases in the region
Three more people have died due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, according to the latest update from the health unit.
In a news release Tuesday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported that one man in his 70s and one man in his 80s have passed away — neither were residents at long-term care or retirement homes. One woman in her 80s from a long-term care or retirement home has also died from the disease.
In total, 613 people have died from COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began in March 2020.
WECHU also reported 58 new high risk cases, bringing the total of active high risk cases to 254 — but under the current rules only specific populations are eligible for testing at a COVID-19 assessment centre, meaning that figure is an underestimate of how many people have COVID-19.
There are 49 people in hospital, four of whom are in the intensive care unit.
Across the region, there are 25 active COVID-19 outbreaks, including:
- 18 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks.
- Three hospital unit outbreaks.
- Three community outbreaks.
- One workplace outbreak.
