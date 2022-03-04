Another person has died from COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

Another person in the region has died from COVID-19, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

A man in his 70s from the community has died from the disease, the health unit reported in a news release Friday.

The health unit provides little detail around individuals' deaths — like vaccination status — to protect their privacy.

In total, 580 people in Windsor-Essex have died from COVID-19, since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 106 new high risk cases Friday. Across the region, 275 high risk cases remain active.

High risk cases are among people who are eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.

Those who are eligible include hospitalized patients, patient-facing health care workers, staff, residents, essential care providers, and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings, individuals that are homeless, people who are from First Nation, Inuit, and Metis communities and elementary and secondary school staff and students who have received a PCR self-collection kit through their school.

A full list for testing eligibility is available online here.

There are 42 people locally hospitalized with COVID-19 and six of those patients are in the ICU.

Eighteen outbreaks remain active, including:

Eight in long-term care or retirement homes.

Six in the community.

Two in hospital units.

Two in workplaces.

More from CBC Windsor