Another person has died from COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

Another person from the community has died due to COVID-19, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

In a news release Wednesday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said a man in his 80s from the community died from the disease.

The health unit provides little detail around individuals' deaths — like vaccination status — to protect their privacy.

In total, 579 people in Windsor-Essex have died from COVID-19 since March 2020.

WECHU is reporting 88 new high risk cases Wednesday, bringing the total of active high risk cases in the region to 277.

High risk cases are among people who are eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.

Those who are eligible include hospitalized patients, patient-facing health care workers, staff, residents, essential care providers, and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings, individuals that are homeless, people who are from First Nation, Inuit, and Metis communities and elementary and secondary school staff and students who have received a PCR self-collection kit through their school.

A full list for testing eligibility is available online here.

Across Windsor-Essex, 41 people are in hospital with the disease and five people are in the ICU.

There are 17 active outbreaks, including:

Seven outbreaks in long-term care or retirement homes.

Six community outbreaks.

Two hospital unit outbreaks.

Two workplace outbreaks.

