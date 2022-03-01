2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex

Two more people have died due to COVID-19, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Tuesday.

A man in his 50s from the community and another man in his 80s from a long-term care or retirement home have died from the disease, the health unit reported in a news release.

The health unit provides little detail around individuals' deaths — like vaccination status — to protect their privacy.

In total, 578 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the pandemic began in March 2020.

On Tuesday, the province eased more COVID-19 restrictions, including removing indoor capacity limits and removing vaccine passports. Businesses and other settings can now choose if they wish to require proof of vaccination.

The health unit reported 48 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex Tuesday, bringing the total number of active high risk cases to 259. High risk cases are ones among people who are eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.

Those who are eligible include hospitalized patients, patient-facing health care workers, staff, residents, essential care providers, and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings, individuals that are homeless, people who are from First Nation, Inuit, and Metis communities and elementary and secondary school staff and students who have received a PCR self-collection kit through their school.

A full list for testing eligibility is available online here.

Across Windsor-Essex, 59 people are hospitalized with the disease and four of them are in the ICU.

There are 13 active outbreaks, including: