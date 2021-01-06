More seniors die of COVID-19 as Windsor-Essex health unit hopes to finish vaccinating homes soon

As the death toll of Windsor-Essex seniors continues to rise, the local health unit says hopes to finish vaccinating all of the region's care facilities before the provincial Jan. 21 target.

On Wednesday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the health unit is on track to vaccinate staff and residents of long-term care and retirement homes. Should it continue to follow that schedule, Ahmed said it will likely get all of the facilities vaccinated soon and before the province's Jan. 21 deadline.

By Wednesday end of day, health unit CEO Theresa Marentette said it will have vaccinated nine long-term care homes.

This news comes as the health unit reported 17 new deaths Wednesday, 14 of whom were residents of long-term care and retirement homes.

In particular the resident death toll at The Village at St. Clair — a long-term care home experiencing the region's largest COVID-19 outbreak — has increased to 33, according to provincial data. The home has had 144 resident cases and 104 staff cases since its outbreak began.

The health unit reported 170 new COVID-19 cases region Wednesday. In total 187 people have died from the disease.

Of the new deaths, the 14 from long-term care and retirement homes include:

A man in his 70s.

Four women and two men in their 80s.

Four women and two men in their 90s.

A woman in her 100s.

Three deaths were from the community, including:

A man in his 70s.

A man in his 80s.

A woman in her 90s.

There are 92 people in hospital, with 15 in the ICU and an additional 176 hospitalized who are suspected to have COVID-19.

Forty-three outbreaks across various sectors remain active.

There is one school outbreak at St. Rose Catholic Elementary School.

Ahmed said that by Thursday, the community will know what to expect in terms of whether students will continue with online, remote learning or go back to in-person classes.

Two hospital outbreaks are also ongoing, at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus.

Three community settings — Salvation Army Centre of Hope and two Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario locations — are also in active outbreak.

Outbreaks are active at 16 workplaces:

Three in Leamington's agriculture sector.

Four in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

Three in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Leamington's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage service sector.

One in a personal service setting in LaSalle.

One in a public administration setting in Windsor.

There are 19 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes: