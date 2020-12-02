Windsor-Essex records 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Two seniors in Windsor-Essex have died due to COVID-19, the local health unit reported Wednesday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said the two deaths were a man in his 90s who was living in a long-term care home and a woman in her 80s.

"We have lost 82 people to COVID-19," health unit CEO Theresa Marentette said, adding that 56 deaths have occurred in retirement and long-term care homes.

There were 41 newly diagnosed cases announced Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 3,740. About 11 per cent — 410 cases — are currently active.

Fifteen people are in hospital, with two in the intensive care unit.

Of the 41 cases announced across the region, 13 are close contacts of a confirmed case, one is community acquired and 27 are still under investigation.

There are 18 outbreaks in the community, including seven at workplaces.

Three in Leamington's agriculture sector.

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in a Leamington place of worship.

One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

Two community outbreaks are still active: one at Victoria Manor Supportive Living in Windsor and another at Riverplace Residence in Windsor.

Two schools — Frank W. Begley Public School and W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School — also remain in outbreak.

There are five long-term care and retirement homes in outbreak: