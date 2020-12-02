Windsor-Essex records 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Region's case total rose by 41 Wednesday
Two seniors in Windsor-Essex have died due to COVID-19, the local health unit reported Wednesday.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said the two deaths were a man in his 90s who was living in a long-term care home and a woman in her 80s.
"We have lost 82 people to COVID-19," health unit CEO Theresa Marentette said, adding that 56 deaths have occurred in retirement and long-term care homes.
There were 41 newly diagnosed cases announced Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 3,740. About 11 per cent — 410 cases — are currently active.
Fifteen people are in hospital, with two in the intensive care unit.
Of the 41 cases announced across the region, 13 are close contacts of a confirmed case, one is community acquired and 27 are still under investigation.
There are 18 outbreaks in the community, including seven at workplaces.
- Three in Leamington's agriculture sector.
- One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in a Leamington place of worship.
- One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector.
- One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.
Two community outbreaks are still active: one at Victoria Manor Supportive Living in Windsor and another at Riverplace Residence in Windsor.
Two schools — Frank W. Begley Public School and W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School — also remain in outbreak.
There are five long-term care and retirement homes in outbreak:
- Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh with one staff case.
- Leamington Mennonite in Leamington with one staff case.
- Chartwell Royal Oak Residence in Kingsville with one staff case.
- Riverside place in Windsor with 17 resident cases and three staff cases.
- Iler Lodge in Essex with 18 resident cases and three staff cases.
