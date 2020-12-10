More than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex for 2nd day in a row

Health officials in Windsor-Essex reported more than 100 new cases for the second day in a row Thursday, as a potential lockdown looms.

The region's COVID-19 case total has grown by 104 and officials reported that a woman in her 70s has become the 86th person in Windsor-Essex to die from COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit also presented analysis of a 32-case COVID-19 cluster connected to Central Park Athletics.

During the health unit's daily update on Thursday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Amhed outlined how the virus rippled through schools and families starting with a case late last month.

Ahmed said officials believe the facility followed regulations.

The majority of those infected were between the ages of 10 and 19 and at least seven schools were impacted, said Ahmed.

Corpus Christi's sports academy, which operates out of the facility, was the hardest hit with nine cases.

Several cases were linked to a church, and 14 cases were associated with 10 hockey teams.

"The cases involved with this cluster practiced and played at a number of different recreation and training centres, including six arenas, two private training facilities and two golf clubs," Ahmed explained.

There were no fatalities associated with the cluster, and 17 people have since recovered.

On Wednesday, a record 127 cases were reported, along with the death of a 27-year-old man who didn't have any underlying health conditions.

Officials have been warning that public health resources and health-care capacity are in jeopardy due to the dramatic uptick in cases in recent weeks.

Windsorites are expected to learn Friday whether the province is moving the region from the red level of COVID-19 restrictions to the highest tier, grey, which would mean among other measures the closure of all indoor and outdoor dining.

But regardless of what the province decides, Ahmed said changes are coming to Windsor-Essex.

"Whatever happens ... we will come out with our own local restrictions based on the evidence and based on the data that we are observing locally," he said.

Snapshot of the pandemic in Windsor-Essex

The 104 new cases announced Thursday bring the cumulative case total to 4,342.

Of the new cases, 16 are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, three are local health-care workers, one was community acquired, 14 are agrifarm workers and 70 are still being investigated.

Thirty-two people are in hospital, with seven in the intensive care unit.

There are 610 active cases in Windsor-Essex — with 24 outbreaks, including at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare hospital and Windsor Regional Hospital.

There are 11 workplace outbreaks:

Three in Leamington's agriculture sector

Two in Kingsville's agriculture sector

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector

One in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector

One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector

One in Kingsville's manufacturing sector

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector

Two community outbreaks are active, one at Windsor's Manor Lodge House that was declared on Wednesday and another at Victoria Manor Supportive Living in Windsor.

School outbreaks are active at General Brock Public School and Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School - Central Park Athletics Campus.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at seven long-term care and retirement homes: