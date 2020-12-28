Windsor-Essex has had 22 COVID-19 deaths in five days, with 11 reported in a single day
The health unit is reporting 174 more cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 11 new deaths of COVID-19 Monday — bringing the region's total to 127.
Since Dec. 24, the region has had 22 COVID-19 deaths.
The health unit also reported 174 new cases of the disease for the region on Monday, with 79 people in hospital.
Of the new cases, four are related to an outbreak, four are close contacts of a confirmed case and 166 are still being investigated.
There are now 1,704 active cases. The region has now surpassed 7,000 total cases.
On Monday, the health unit said of the 11 new deaths, seven are residents from long-term care, including:
- One woman in her 70s.
- Two women and one man in their 80s.
- One woman and one man in their 90s.
- One man in his 100s.
Four others are from the community and include:
- One man in his 60s.
- One woman and one man in their 70s.
- One man in his 80s.
Over the weekend, two people died — a woman in her 80s from the community and a woman from her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care home.
On Saturday, all of Ontario entered the 'grey-lockdown' COVID-19 category that will continue into the new year. Windsor was already in lockdown as of Dec. 14.
As of Monday, there are 41 outbreaks across several sectors.
Two schools are in outbreak, though all classes have been moved online until at least Jan. 4 as per an order from the health unit.
Outbreaks are active at Immaculate Conception Catholic School and St. Mary French Immersion Catholic Elementary School.
There are also three hospital outbreaks, one at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and two on different floors at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus.
The Salvation Army Center of Hope, Manor Lodge House, Victoria Manor Supportive Living and Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario are also in active outbreak.
There are 14 workplace outbreaks:
- Six in Leamington's agriculture sector.
- Four in Kingsville's agriculture sector.
- One in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Essex's health care and social assistance sector
- One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.
- One in Windsor's food and beverage service sector.
There are 17 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes.
- Leamington Mennonite Home in Leamington with two staff cases.
- Riverside Place in Windsor with three staff cases.
- Brouillette Manor in Windsor with one staff case.
- Augustine Villas in Kingsville with one staff case.
- Sunrise Assisted Living of Windsor with four resident cases and four staff cases.
- Huron Lodge in Windsor with 15 resident cases and seven staff cases.
- Chartwell Classic Oak Park LaSalle with one staff case.
- Sun Parlour Home in Leamington with four staff cases.
- Banwell Gardens Care Centre in Windsor with 41 resident cases and 17 staff cases.
- The Shoreview at Riverside with seven resident cases and five staff cases.
- La Chaumiere Retirement in Puce with one staff case.
- Extendicare Tecumseh in Tecumseh with 51 resident cases and 21 staff cases.
- Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor with 45 resident and 38 staff cases.
- The Village at St. Clair in Windsor with 115 resident cases and 74 staff cases.
- Country Village in Woodslee with three resident cases and two staff cases.
- Chartwell St. Clair Beach in Tecumseh with 54 resident cases and nine staff cases.
- Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh with five resident cases and four staff cases.
