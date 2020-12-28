Windsor-Essex has had 22 COVID-19 deaths in five days, with 11 reported in a single day

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 11 new deaths of COVID-19 Monday — bringing the region's total to 127.

Since Dec. 24, the region has had 22 COVID-19 deaths.

The health unit also reported 174 new cases of the disease for the region on Monday, with 79 people in hospital.

Of the new cases, four are related to an outbreak, four are close contacts of a confirmed case and 166 are still being investigated.

There are now 1,704 active cases. The region has now surpassed 7,000 total cases.

On Monday, the health unit said of the 11 new deaths, seven are residents from long-term care, including:

One woman in her 70s.

Two women and one man in their 80s.

One woman and one man in their 90s.

One man in his 100s.

Four others are from the community and include:

One man in his 60s.

One woman and one man in their 70s.

One man in his 80s.

Over the weekend, two people died — a woman in her 80s from the community and a woman from her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care home.

On Saturday, all of Ontario entered the 'grey-lockdown' COVID-19 category that will continue into the new year. Windsor was already in lockdown as of Dec. 14.

As of Monday, there are 41 outbreaks across several sectors.

Two schools are in outbreak, though all classes have been moved online until at least Jan. 4 as per an order from the health unit.

Outbreaks are active at Immaculate Conception Catholic School and St. Mary French Immersion Catholic Elementary School.

There are also three hospital outbreaks, one at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and two on different floors at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope, Manor Lodge House, Victoria Manor Supportive Living and Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario are also in active outbreak.

There are 14 workplace outbreaks:

Six in Leamington's agriculture sector.

Four in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

One in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Essex's health care and social assistance sector

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage service sector.

There are 17 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes.