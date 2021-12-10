New COVID-19 restrictions come into effect in Windsor-Essex, 98 new cases Friday

Windsor-Essex faces new COVID-19 restrictions Friday due to the "disproportionate burden of COVID-19" in the region.

On Sunday, Windsor-Essex acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai issued a letter of instruction that outlined new measures for the community follow, including restaurants, bars, event venues and workplaces. In the letter Nesathurai said these rules are necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The region has 98 new cases Friday, and another person has died due to the disease.

A man in his 50's is the latest victim of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, bringing the local death toll to 479.

Currently, there are 572 active cases.

New measures include:

Limit social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Limit indoor capacity of restaurants, bars, meeting and event spaces to 50 per cent of the total space.

Gatherings related to weddings, funerals or religious ceremony do not need to follow the size limits, but they must have no receiving lines, assigned seating for guests, require guests to wear masks at all times except when sitting, eating or drinking and make sure people can maintain physical distancing.

Allow remote work for employees when possible.

Ensure active screening of all employees or guests.

Keep contact tracing log of all guests at any social gathering.

Since the measures were announced, residents and business owners have been vocal about their disappointment with the new rules.

But the health unit said that the measures are necessary to reduce the spread and help the strained healthcare system.

As of Friday, 30 people remain in hospital with COVID-19.

There are 16 workplace outbreaks, seven school outbreaks, five community outbreaks and two in long-term care homes.

The impact of these new measures will be reassessed on Dec. 24, at which point Nesathurai said he might make modifications if case counts and hospitalizations decline. But he said that residents should still plan small gatherings for the upcoming holidays.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia has 63 active cases and four outbreaks Friday, according to Lambton Public Health.

Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent Public Health is reporting 152 active cases for the region and eight outbreaks. There are 10 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Chatham-Kent Public Health has also implemented similar restrictions to Windsor-Essex, that are coming into effect Friday. In response to these measures, residents protested outside of the region's medical officer of health David Colby's home this week.