Windsor-Essex reports 77th COVID-19 death, dozens more cases

After more than two months without any deaths, a long-term care resident in Windsor-Essex has died of COVID-19.

He was a man in his 90s, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said in an email to CBC News.

WECHU also confirmed 24 new cases Tuesday.

There have now been 77 COVID-19 deaths in the region. Before today's news, the last death was reported on Sept. 10.

Of the 24 new cases, six were contracted in the community, five are in close contacts of a previously-confirmed case, three cases are among agri-farm workers and 10 cases are still under investigation.

In the health unit's news release, it clarified that one of its previously active cases has been moved to another jurisdiction.

There are currently 191 active cases in the region. Of these, eight people are in hospital and two are in the ICU.

Three long-term care and retirement homes remain in outbreak, including:

Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor with one staff case.

Lifetimes on Riverside in Windsor with five resident cases and four staff cases.

Iler Lodge in Essex with 17 resident cases and one staff case.

There is one workplace outbreak in Leamington's agriculture sector.

The community outbreak at a University of Windsor outbreak is also still active.