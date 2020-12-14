Four COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor, LaSalle Catholic board schools
The Catholic board has 17 active cases as of Monday
Four cases of COVID-19 have been found in four Catholic schools, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said in a news release Monday.
New single cases were found at Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School, Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School and St. Angela Catholic Elementary School, all of which are located in Windsor.
Another case was reported at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School in LaSalle. St. Thomas now has a total of three active student cases.
Though all schools were closed as of Monday, the board said in its news release they felt "it was necessary to keep the school communities informed about the situation."
The board said it is working with the local health unit by providing a list of all students and staff who may have been affected. Anyone who is not contacted by the health unit or school administration has not bee identified as a close contact.
As of Monday, the Catholic board has a total of 17 active cases across eight schools.
