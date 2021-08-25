Windsor-Essex surpasses 400 active COVID-19 cases

Windsor-Essex now has more than 400 active COVID-19 cases — up from about 50 at the start of August.

On Wednesday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit logged 48 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 408.

There are 13 people in hospital in the region. As of Tuesday afternoon, eight of the hospitalized patients were at Windsor Regional Hospital. According to hospital data, all of them are unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 439 people have died.

Eight workplaces are in outbreak, including:

One arts, entertainment and recreation workplace in Windsor.

One construction workplace in Windsor.

One food and beverage workplace in Leamington.

Two health care and social assistance workplaces in Windsor.

Two manufacturing workplace in Windsor.

One professional services workplace in Leamington.

There is also one community outbreak at St. Anne's Parish/Pelee Island Winery in Tecumseh/Kingsville.

All but one of the outbreaks is associated with the Delta variant.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health has 18 active cases Wednesday.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the region to 42 active cases.