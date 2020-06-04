CBC Windsor August 7 COVID-19 update: 1 new case reported today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported only one new case of COVID-19 in our region Friday, following two days of low numbers.

The person works in the agri-farm sector, said officials.

In his weekly epidemiological summary, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the "trend" of new cases is "moving in the right direction" lately.

"Overall what we have noticed in the past week is the cases in the agri-sector as well as the community is decreasing," he said.

Ahmed also reported hospital visits with COVID-19 like symptoms is lower this week.

Both the rate of the disease in the community and hospital capacity are important factors for Windsor-Essex to move into Stage 3 of reopening.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, said the curve is starting to look better in Windsor-Essex this week. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

The Ontario government decides when an area is able to enter the next stage of reopening, in consultation with local public health and criteria including "virus spread and containment, health system capacity, public health system capacity and incidence-tracking capacity."

It's unclear when the province will make a further announcement about Windsor-Essex's reopening status, as it is the only region not to enter Stage 3 in Ontario. Windsor-Essex still has the highest rate of the disease per capita in the province.

This August 7 map shows where active COVID-19 cases are in the city, but the health unit cautions this is just where people reside. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

The health unit released more maps Friday showing where active cases of COVID-19 are in our communities.

But Ahmed cautioned once again that the maps only show where an individual with the disease lives and not where there virus was contracted, where the person may work or travel, and does not mean one neighbourhood is more safe than another.

There are 13 workplaces currently under a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex. The health unit has not specifically named any of the workplaces because the organization says it will only do so if there is a risk to the community.

Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville remains under a COVID-19 outbreak after three staff members tested positive for the disease.

Directional arrows in hallways, bottles of hand sanitizer and designated seating are just some of many changes the Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board unveiled Thursday as it gave a tour of elementary and secondary schools in the region.

The school board said Thursday that each of these strategies may look a bit different as principals adapt it for their specific buildings.

Outdoor learning, making hand-washing part of the daily routine and having individualized belongings are a few other strategies primary teachers will be enforcing.

While elementary students are able to attend school full-time every day, high school students attending classes in person will be placed into cohort A or cohort B.

These cohorts will attend school on different days that will rotate each week.

Parents will also be expected to screen their children to ensure they are healthy every morning before leaving for school.

Chatham-Kent woman petitions for mandatory masks

A petition created by Chatham-Kent resident Tera Fox that asks the municipality to implement mandatory masking has received more than 2,200 signatures as of Thursday.

The petition, which Fox created on July 20, will go to city council on Monday. Fox says she wants to see council pass a mask-wearing bylaw that would make it mandatory for people to wear masks in indoor public spaces and when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

"I've actually been very appalled at the fact that Chatham-Kent hasn't done this on their own," she said.

Chatham-Kent resident Tera Fox started a petition in July that asks the municipality to make mask-wearing mandatory. (Submitted by Tera Fox)

"We're wanting to keep the spread to a very minimum so that we can keep our health system not overwhelmed."

Other municipalities in southern Ontario, including Toronto, Windsor and London, have all implemented mandatory masking policies.

Chatham-Kent's medical officer of health Dr. David Colby has said that while there is strong evidence supporting the effectiveness of medical grade masks, the data is unclear when it comes to cloth masks.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. There have been 319 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 277 people have recovered from the disease.

The region entered Stage 3 of reopening July 24.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported a significant spike in new COVID-19 cases in the region over the last week.

On Thursday, Chatham-Kent Public Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases for the region. In total 308 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 222 people have recovered, leaving 84 active cases in that region. Three people are currently in hospital and two people have died.

One workplace is under an outbreak.

The region entered Stage 3 of reopening July 17.