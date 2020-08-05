CBC Windsor August 5 COVID-19 update: 1 new case reported today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported one new COVID-19 case for our region Wednesday. That's the lowest daily count of new cases since March.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as provincial officials announced the area would remain in Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening plan. Windsor-Essex is the last region in Ontario to be left behind from Stage 3.

"The numbers we are seeing right now are definitely better than what we were seeing last week," medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, said Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex still has the highest rate of the disease per capita in the province.

Ahmed said he anticipates that the data will be re-assessed later this week and that by Friday the region might receive an update on moving out of Stage 2.

There are 14 workplaces currently under a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex. The health unit has not specifically named any of the workplaces because the organization only does so if there is a risk to the community.

Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville remains under a COVID-19 outbreak after three staff members tested positive for the disease.

Windsor-Essex Catholic board lays out plan for new school year

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board released a 43-page document Tuesday outlining how schools under the board will operate during the pandemic starting Sept. 8.

Fulvio Valentinis, chair of the WECDSB, said they're excited that the province laid out specific directions as to what safety measures should be put in place.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board released its plans for back-to-school this year. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

"It's not something that just came into being very recently. It's a result of really three months of work by administration. Numerous meetings with the Ministry, with the health science and health care officials to come up with the specific report," he said, adding changes will be made as the school year progresses.

"Everyone has had a high anxiety level. Everyone has been out of school for so long. We're in the business of teaching but ... students want to be in school," he said, "So, it's our job to make sure that we create that safe environment."

Some of the changes WECDSB will be implementing for the new school year:

All staff and students will be required to do a daily self-assessment prior to entering the school.

Anyone experiencing any symptoms of illness will have to stay home.

Physical distancing measures will be in place: no hand holding or hugging will be allowed

Furniture and desks will be spaced out as far as possible.

High school students will be divided into two cohorts — A and B.

High school students will attend school on a two week alternating schedule:

Three days in the first week and two days in the next week.

On the days that students are not in school, they're expected to do online learning.

Masks will also be required for students from grades 4 to 12 -- but they can take it off during recess times, which will be staggered.

Parents won't be allowed inside the schools, except in cases of emergency.

Parents can always opt to have their kids learn from home only as indicated by the Ministry of Education.

WECDSB will be holding a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss its full back-to-school plan.

The other three school boards in our area have not released plans yet.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There have been 319 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 270 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported a significant spike in new COVID-19 cases in the region over the last week.

Forty new cases have been reported since last Friday. The area has a total of 288 cases.

Four people are currently hospitalized and 68 are self-isolating.

One person in the region has died due to COVID-19 and 215 have recovered.

One workplace in the region is currently considered to have an active outbreak of COVID-19.