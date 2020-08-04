CBC Windsor August 4 COVID-19 update: Windsor-Essex remains in Stage 2

Windsor-Essex County will remain in Stage 2 of reopening due to its high case count of COVID-19, the provincial government announced in a press release Tuesday morning.

It's the only part of the province that has still not been approved to enter Stage 3.

"We are working hard with our federal and local partners to provide the communities in Windsor-Essex with the support they need during their reopening," said Minister of Health Christine Elliott in a press release. "With the health and safety of the people of Ontario our absolute top priority, Windsor-Essex will remain in Stage 2 until the data indicates they can safely move to Stage 3."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Of the new cases, five are in the agri-farm sector, three are from community spread, one is a healthcare worker and another is under investigation.

"It is critical that we continue to follow public health measures," medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said during the health unit's daily COVID-19 briefing.

The region now has a total of 2,350 cases, with 1,444 resolved. There are 797 people self-isolating and 14 are in hospital.

People aged 20 to 29 years old make up the highest percentage of cases.

As of Tuesday, 71 people in Windsor-Essex have died from the disease.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for August 4:

"The numbers we are seeing right now are definitely better than what we were seeing last week," Ahmed said, adding that the region's case rate is still higher than the provincial average, which he said is 7 to 8 cases per 100,000 people.

Ahmed said he anticipates that the data will be re-assessed later this week and that by Friday the region might receive an update on moving out of Stage 2.

Outbreaks

Two long-term care and retirement homes are in outbreak.

Chartwell Leamington has two staff members with positive cases and Augustine Villas in Kingsville has three positive staff cases.

There are currently 12 workplace outbreaks.

Five outbreaks are in the agriculture sector, four in Kingsville and one in Leamington.

Kingsville and Windsor both have two manufacturing sector outbreaks while Tecumseh and Leamington both have one.

A construction workplace in Leamington is also in outbreak.

Kingsville businesses hoped region would get go-ahead for Stage 3 reopening

Kingsville gym owner Tony Smith told CBC News Monday that he was hoping the premier would approve Windsor-Essex for Stage 3 Tuesday.

"It's been very frustrating to watch other businesses thrive while we sit here closed," said Smith who runs Garage Gym.

High caseloads in the agri-farm industry meant Leamington and Kingsville were the last two regions in the province to enter Stage 2 on July 7 and now, they don't want to be left behind again.

Among many things, Stage 3 would mean that gyms can open and restaurants can allow patrons to dine inside their facilities, rather than just on a patio.

But not all business owners are ready for what Stage 3 entails.

Heather Brown, co-owner of The Main Grill and Ale House in Kingsville, said that while she wants to see other companies open, she's not so sure her restaurant will be offering indoor dining anytime soon.

Owner of Kingsville's Garage Gym Tony Smith says the longer the restrictions are in place, the harder it's been on his business. (Submitted by Tony Smith)

"I'd really have to wrap my mind around having people inside," she said, adding that she understands how essential this step would be for businesses without patios.

While Brown said she knows the case count is still high in the region, she thinks places that have been closed since March deserve the opportunity to start up again — as long as it's done safely.

Heather Brown is the co-owner of The Main Grill and Ale House in Kingsville. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Metro grocery store employee tests positive

An employee at a Windsor Metro has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company's website.

The website states the employee works at the 3663 Tecumseh Rd. E. location and last worked on July 31.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location to manage the situation," reads a statement on the website's COVID-19 case tracker page. "Out of an abundance of caution, with each case that is reported, we will deep clean and sanitize the location."

Chuck's Roadhouse customers asked to monitor for symptoms

On Saturday, the health unit said in a press release that customers who attended Chuck's Roadhouse Bar & Grill at 6675 Tecumseh Rd. E. on July 24 and 25 should monitor for symptoms after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked July 24 and 25. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

The health unit said customers who were on the patio or who picked up food should take the online COVID-19 self-assessment and monitor themselves for the next 14 days for symptoms.

Chuck's Roadhouse management told the health unit that a thorough cleaning and sanitization has taken place.

The health unit is "working to identify close contacts," according to the press release.

"All of the proper precautions were taken by the premise and the staff person in question was wearing a face covering while working," a WECHU release reads.

"The WECHU is notifying the public because there is a potential risk of COVID-19 exposure to the customers who visited the restaurant on the specified dates."

The health unit has conducted 3,810 inspections this month alone in relation to patio and mask regulations, but no fines have been issued.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

On Sunday, Lambton Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday. There have been 319 total cases and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

There are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in the Sarnia-Lambton region and 270 are considered resolved.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The area has had 248 total cases.

Three people are currently hospitalized with the virus and 42 are in self-isolation.

One person in the region has died due to COVID-19 and 202 have recovered.

One workplace in the region is currently considered to have an active outbreak of COVID-19.