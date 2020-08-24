CBC Windsor August 25 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 cases for our region Tuesday.

One case is travel related to Michigan and another case is being investigated at this time.

There are 74 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, which are being monitored by the health unit, officials say.

On Monday, the health unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 for our region.

Three people are residents at New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington which has seen a significant outbreak over the last two weeks. Currently, 17 residents at the home have tested positive with COVID-19 and four staff members.

The fourth person who was reported to have COVID-19 Monday is a farm worker.

On Sunday, the health unit reported that another person in our region has died due to COVID-19. He was a man in his 60s. The man was living in a retirement home and died in hospital, according to the health unit.

Two workplaces are currently under an outbreak. Both are in the agricultural sector and located in Leamington.

Researchers, public health officials calling for saliva-based COVID-19 tests in schools

But despite international efforts to make this option a reality, there's still no word on when saliva-based testing will be allowed anywhere in Canada.

In the United States, five saliva-based tests have been approved so far by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — including, most recently, a headline-making test for COVID-19 developed by Yale University researchers with funding support from the National Basketball Association.

Concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has created a surge in interest in home schooling, and some parents say it's not as overwhelming as others might think.

Much like the current tests, which send nasal swab samples back to a lab, those tests — and other similar ones being developed in Canada — involve sending saliva samples to a lab for processing, with results back in around 24 hours.

But no such saliva-based tests have yet been authorized by Health Canada.

Only one company, U.S-based DiaCarta, has submitted a COVID-19 saliva-based test to Health Canada for review so far. Read more about saliva tests here.

Drive-thru testing site at St. Clair College

On Tuesday, a drive thru COVID-19 testing blitz continues at the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

It is the first of a number of additional testing opportunities that will be happening in Windsor over the next few weeks before a second assessment centre opens up at the Met campus of Windsor Regional Hospital

The drive-thru testing will take place Tuesday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Windsor Regional Hospital plans to use the inside of the Sportsplex for COVID-19 testing next month, starting Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. before the Labour Day weekend.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Sportsplex assessment centre will be open the same hours as the Ouellette Campus location — daily, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There have been 338 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 309 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday. In total 359 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 343 people have recovered, leaving 14 active cases in that region. Two people have died.

Two workplaces are under an outbreak.

A drive-thru testing site is open Tuesday, August 25 and Wednesday, August 26 in Dresden. Anyone who believes they require a COVID-19 swab test can go this clinic and receive a test.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dresden Raceway, 1244 North Street.