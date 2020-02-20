CBC Windsor August 24 COVID-19 update: One new death over the weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 for our region on Monday.

Three people are residents at New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington which has seen a significant outbreak over the last two weeks. Currently, 17 residents at the home have tested positive with COVID-19 and four staff members.

The fourth person who was reported to have COVID-19 today is a farm worker.

On Sunday, the health unit reported that another person in our region has died due to COVID-19. He was a man in his 60s.

The man was living in a retirement home and died in hospital, according to the health unit.

There have now been 72 people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, according to the health unit.

Also on Sunday, seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported, and all seven individuals are residents of New Beginnings retirement home.

Shoreview at Riverside retirement home in Windsor is also under an outbreak as four staff members there have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday the health unit reported five new COVID-19 cases.

Two workplaces are currently under an outbreak. Both are in the agricultural sector and located in Leamington.

Drive-thru testing site at St. Clair College

This morning, a two-day drive thru COVID-19 testing blitz will take place at the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

It is the first of a number of additional testing opportunities that will be happening in Windsor over the next few weeks before a second assessment centre opens up at the Met campus of Windsor Regional Hospital

The drive-thru testing will take place on Monday, August 24 and Tuesday, August 25. Operating hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Windsor Regional Hospital plans to use the inside of the Sportsplex for COVID-19 testing next month, starting Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. before the Labour Day weekend.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Sportsplex assessment centre will be open the same hours as the Ouellette Campus location — daily, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There have been 338 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 305 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. In total 356 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 337 people have recovered, leaving 17 active cases in that region. Two people have died.

Two workplaces are under an outbreak.