CBC Windsor August 21 COVID-19 update: Here's what the curve looks like in your municipality

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 cases for our area on Friday.

One person is a resident of a retirement home and the other case is under investigation.

On Fridays the health unit releases its weekly epidemiological summary report which gives a snapshot of how our region is tracking with COVID-19.

Today we learned that roughly 79,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Windsor-Essex to about 49,000 different individuals.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said tests and result times have been on track in recent weeks, meaning there are enough tests for residents with results coming back in a timely manner.

This graph shows how many people have been tested weekly since March, how many weekly tests have been completed, and how many positive tests came back. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

The health unit also gives an updated curve for Windsor-Essex, and has in the last week, released curve statistics for each of the municipalities in Essex County.

The health unit does caution that these curves are not representational of the spread of the virus, because numbers are based on where people reside and not where they work or travel to.

There are two workplaces currently under a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex. The health unit has not specifically named any of the workplaces because the organization says it will only do so if there is a risk to the community.

Two seniors' homes are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak: New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington and Shoreview at Riverside retirement home.

As of 5 a.m. ET on Friday, Canada had 123,873 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 110,288 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,090.

The federal government is extending the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) by one more month and revamping the employment insurance program to allow more people to receive financial assistance during COVID-19.

The suite of benefit reforms, aimed at helping Canadians through the transition as the economy gradually reopens, is expected to cost $37 billion.

The federal government has announced a $37-billion aid package that extends the CERB and expands EI benefits to help those still struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the deal requires the approval of Parliament, which is prorogued until late September.

Measures include greater flexibility on the work hours required for EI, making it easier for people to qualify for a one-year period.

Testing site opening at St. Clair College

Due to increased demand, Windsor Regional Hospital will do COVID-19 testing at St. Clair College's Sportsplex facility starting with a two-day drive-thru testing blitz next week, followed by further testing inside the facility in September.

Officials say the testing is to help monitor ahead of September school plans and as people return from summer vacation.

The drive-thru testing will take place on Monday, August 24 and Tuesday, August 25. Operating hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Windsor Regional Hospital plans to use the inside of the Sportsplex for COVID-19 testing next month, starting Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. before the Labour Day weekend.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Sportsplex assessment centre will be open the same hours as the Ouellette Campus location — daily, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There have been 336 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 300 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday. In total 356 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 315 people have recovered, leaving 39 active cases in that region. Two people have died.

Two workplaces are under an outbreak.