CBC Windsor August 20 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 cases for our region on Thursday.

One person acquired the virus from a close contact who already had COVID-19 and one person is a local health-care worker.

There are currently 89 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

"I think that's definitely a good sign and we are definitely happy to see these numbers in the range for a region our size," said medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Each day, health unit enforcement officers are following up with about 10 complaints everyday regarding masks or patios said officials. Environmental health department inspectors are also doing compliance inspections for many facilities on an ongoing basis.

So far, it's mostly educational follow-ups and not fines.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported only one new case of the disease in our community. However, earlier in the week the region saw a spike of 25 new cases, most being linked to a farm that was already under outbreak.

There are two workplaces currently under a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex. The health unit has not specifically named any of the workplaces because the organization says it will only do so if there is a risk to the community.

Two seniors' homes are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak: New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington and Shoreview at Riverside retirement home.

School boards finalize September plans

Windsor-Essex parents and guardians have until Friday to decide if they will allow their children to return to classroom learning come September, and the health unit hopes to help guide those tough decisions.

On Wednesday, officials said they would release an online portal for parents with updated guidelines and recommendations on the health unit's website. This comes as the health unit is actively trying to recruit public health nurses who will attend Windsor-Essex schools.

The province has pledged to hire up to 500 extra school nurses to help prevent and deal with possible infections at schools and locally the Windsor-Essex region has been allocated 15 nurse positions to handle that job.

WATCH | Health Unit recruits nurses for Windsor-Essex schools:

The Windsor-Essex health unit is currently recruiting nurses for schools come September, but it's not easy. 1:11

Health unit CEO and chef nursing officer Theresa Marentette said the health unit is still recruiting for the positions and are still unclear about the term of the employment as per the provincial allocations. She said they're also considering the fact that they don't want to take staff away from other essential public health work.

READ MORE | School boards release final plans for September as parents have 2 days left to decide

Meanwhile, the area's English public and Catholic boards released updated plans for the new school year.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board released a finalized 32-page plan Wednesday that it hopes will answer "the hundreds of emails and phone calls" it received after its initial report was released on Aug. 5.

Meanwhile, the Greater Essex County District School Board held a meeting to discuss its latest updates.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for August 20:

Testing site opening at St. Clair College

Due to increased demand, Windsor Regional Hospital will do COVID-19 testing at St. Clair College's Sportsplex facility starting with a two-day drive-thru testing blitz next week, followed by further testing inside the facility in September.

Officials say the testing is to help monitor ahead of September school plans and as people return from summer vacation.

The drive-thru testing will take place on Monday, August 24 and Tuesday, August 25. Operating hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Windsor Regional Hospital plans to use the inside of the Sportsplex for COVID-19 testing next month, starting Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. before the Labour Day weekend.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Sportsplex assessment centre will be open the same hours as the Ouellette Campus location — daily, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There have been 336 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 299 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. In total 356 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 314 people have recovered, leaving 40 active cases in that region. One person is currently in hospital and two people have died.

Two workplaces are under an outbreak.