CBC Windsor August 19 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 in our region on Wednesday, a day after a spike was seen in the agri-farm sector.

It's now been a week that Windsor has been in Stage 3 under the province's reopening plan. There are also two days left for parents to make a decision on whether or not to send their kids back to school in September.

Both the Catholic and public English boards have given parents until Friday to decide, with the health unit doing its part to try and provide parents with some sort of guidance to make that final decision.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the health unit has received a flood of inquiries from concerned parents, and so the health unit will be creating a "return to school" portal on their website with updated recommendations for students and guardians — including when it comes to dealing with stress and anxiety around the "unknown."

"We are getting a number of questions and emails from concerned parents and others as well ... recognizing a lot of these questions are linked with stress and anxiety which is understandable as we say 'there is no risk-free option' in this decision," said Ahmed.

Ahmed said, as a parent himself, he understands the frustrations of concerned students and parents and that many unknowns will not be solved until the current plans are tested out and kids are back in class.

"We just need to feel comfortable knowing we have all these actions — you have all these experts figuring out the best way to move forward," he said.

The webpage is expected sometime this week.

Meanwhile, the province has pledged to hire up to 500 extra school nurses to help prevent and deal with possible infections at schools.

Locally, the Windsor-Essex region has been allocated 15 nurse positions to handle that job, explained health unit CEO and chef nursing officer Theresa Marentette.

Marentette said the health unit is still recruiting for the positions and are still unclear about the term of the employment as per the provincial allocations. She said they're also considering the fact that they don't want to take staff away from other essential public health work.

Spike in numbers show spread still rampant on farms

On Tuesday, the health unit reported a spike in new cases after a week of relatively low numbers in the region which has now been in Stage 3 for one week.

There were 25 new cases reported on Tuesday, with 21 of them linked to an outbreak on an Essex County farm where people were identified as COVID-19 positive last week.

Another three of the 25 new cases is among residents at New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington where a staff member had previously tested positive for the disease.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the farm outbreak is due to the congregate living accommodations provided for primarily migrant farm workers.

A St. Clair College student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Monday press release from the post-secondary institution.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed the case and has determined that the transmission risk associated with the case is "low," reads the press release from the school.

There are two workplaces currently under a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex. The health unit has not specifically named any of the workplaces because the organization says it will only do so if there is a risk to the community.

Two seniors' homes are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak: New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington and Shoreview at Riverside retirement home.

Deaf, hard-of-hearing community worry for challenges with mask use in school

With so many masks in the classroom this fall, parents of children with hearing issues have been left to wonder how difficult it will be for them to understand their teachers and peers.

Ontario's back-to-school plan will see masks required for students between grades four through 12. For students in Grade 3 and below, wearing non-medical and cloth masks will be encouraged, but not mandatory.

Vani Ashekian, right, was born deaf in both ears and says understanding someone who is wearing a mask can be difficult. Her mother Houry, left, is concerned about what that will mean for her daughter when the 13-year-old returns to school in September. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

People who are deaf or hard of hearing tend to rely on lip reading and facial cues to understand what someone is saying. That's creating concerns for students who worry they'll have a hard time receiving their friends' comments or teacher's instructions come September.

Student Vani Ashekian who's entering Grade 8 at St. William Catholic Elementary School is one of many who worries how she'll communicate with others. Whenever she's in a crowded area where other people are loudly talking, the 13-year-old said she finds herself having to move somewhere else and repeatedly say "Pardon?" or "Can you say that one more time?" if she's in the middle of a conversation.

Ashekian and her mother say they try to be as safe as possible by wearing masks whenever they're out in public. But anxiety starts to kick in whenever the 13-year-old's mother has to remove her mask so her daughter can better understand what she's saying.

"Sometimes, I worry that people are looking at me — if they're going to be upset about me not wearing a mask," said Ashekian's mother, Houry.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There have been 336 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 299 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday. In total 360 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 304 people have recovered, leaving 54 active cases in that region. Four people are currently in hospital and two people have died.

Two workplaces are under an outbreak.