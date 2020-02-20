CBC Windsor August 18 COVID-19 update: 25 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 25 new COVID-19 cases for our region Tuesday, following a week of relatively low numbers in the region.

Of the new cases, 21 individuals are farm workers who worked with others who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 last week, say health unit officials.

Three other cases are among residents at New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington. A staff member at the home had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the new cases is still under investigation.

Of the 2,449 total cases seen in our area, there are 112 currently active cases.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the farm outbreak is due to the congregate living accommodations provided for primarily migrant farm workers.

Ahmed said the health unit has been working with farms — as well as many other businesses, schools and other organizations — to provide education, guidance and ensure public health recommendations are being followed.

"When we are talking about these farms, plans are only good when followed by everyone," said Ahmed.

But when it comes to shared-housing, Ahmed said anyone living with someone who has already been infected is a "high-risk" contact.

On Monday, the health unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

Student at St. Clair College tests positive for COVID-19

A St. Clair College student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Monday press release from the post-secondary institution.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed the case and has determined that the transmission risk associated with the case is "low," reads the press release from the school.

Classmates of the individual have been told to self-monitor for 14 days while continuing their in-person attendance.

"On behalf of the entire St. Clair community of students and staff, I wish a speedy and thorough recovery to the student affected," St. Clair President Patti France said in the press release.

"As we have since the onset of the pandemic in March, St. Clair, of course, will abide by all of the suggestions and directives provided by the Health Unit — both in terms of individual cases, and to enhance our comprehensive pandemic plan."

The school released a reopening plan earlier this summer as it prepared to welcome back some students in July for labs, workshops and clinics as part of a pilot project initiated by the Ministry of Colleges and Universities.

Windsor-Essex outbreaks

There are four workplaces currently under a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex. The health unit has not specifically named any of the workplaces because the organization says it will only do so if there is a risk to the community.

Two seniors' homes are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak: New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington and Shoreview at Riverside retirement home.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There have been 336 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 298 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases for the region since Thursday. In total 359 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 291 people have recovered, leaving 66 active cases in that region. Four people are currently in hospital and two people have died.

Two workplaces are under an outbreak.