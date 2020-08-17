CBC Windsor August 17 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will give a COVID-19 update for out region Monday morning.

Over the weekend, the health unit reported four new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for August 17 live at 9:30 a.m.:

School boards extend decision date for parents

Both the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and the Greater Essex County District School Board have extended the date to Aug. 21 for when parents are required to confirm whether their child will be attending classes in-person or online.

On Friday, the public school board also updated its back to school plan by including an outbreak strategy, which they say was approved by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.

Signs in the region's Catholic schools encourage hand washing and identify the number of people allowed in the space at a time. (Thilelli Chouikrat/Radio-Canada)

The plan involves having the person who is ill stay in a designated isolation room at the school until the health unit and the child's parents are contacted.

Each school will have an "isolation kit" that includes personal protective equipment, which will be used by the staff member who is providing first aid to the sick child.

Once the child goes home, spaces will be sanitized and the staff member providing first aid will be directed to get tested.

If the child ends up testing positive for COVID-19, the health unit will perform contact tracing.

Also on Friday, the health unit released key considerations and recommendations for those parents or guardians making the decision on sending their kids back to school:

Being in school is good for children for learning, socialization and education. COVID-19 cases will continue to be seen until there is a viable vaccine. The goal is to reduce risk to children, contain outbreaks, and reduce the impact of the most severe outcomes. Think about the unique needs of the child you are sending to school. Most children ill with COVID-19 have experienced mild illness and recovered without medical help. A small number of children get a severe inflammatory disease, but it is not understood what triggers this. Speak to your child's doctor if you're worried their health may contribute to a heightened risk of COVID-19. If your child has any medical concerns, returning to in-person instruction may not be the best decision but for most children in our area the risks are outweighed by the benefits of going to school. Think about your own household and who lives with your child at home. Anyone with chronic diseases like diabetes or those over the age of 70 are at a higher risk of developing complications associated with COVID-19. You should also have an isolation plan in case anyone in your household needs to isolate. Health unit will continue to keep communities safe and share all relevant information to guide your decisions There is no risk-free option. Anytime gatherings of people come together there is a risk, and all efforts are directed to ensure the risk is mitigated. Everyone needs to work together, share responsibility, and work to keep people safe.

Windsor-Essex outbreaks

There are four workplaces currently under a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex. The health unit has not specifically named any of the workplaces because the organization says it will only do so if there is a risk to the community.

Two seniors' homes are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak: New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington and Shoreview at Riverside retirement home.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There have been 336 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 295 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases for the region since Thursday. In total 352 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 267 people have recovered, leaving 83 active cases in that region. Four people are currently in hospital and two people have died.

Two workplaces are under an outbreak.