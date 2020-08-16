CBC Windsor August 16 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening this weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — two on Saturday and two on Sunday.

On both days, one of the cases was travel-related while the other was caused by close contact with another confirmed case.

There have been 71 deaths in the region from the virus.

As of this weekend, there are 166 active cases and another 2,250 people have recovered.

Outbreaks have been declared at four workplaces. One is a Windsor-based manufacturing facility and the other three are in the agricultural sector — one in Kingsville and two in Leamington.

There are outbreaks at two retirement homes in Windsor-Essex — Windsor's Shoreview at Riverside and Leamington's New Beginnings.

Windsor-Essex, the last region in the province to advance from Stage 2 due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the agri-farm sector, moved to Stage 3 this past Wednesday.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

There have been 332 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Sarnia-Lambton, according to Lambton Public Health.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after contracting COVID-19. Another 295 people have recovered from the virus.

The region entered Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan on July 24.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported a significant surge in new COVID-19 cases this past Friday.

According to Chatham-Kent Public Health, the region's 19 new cases is an accumulation of two days, with eight new cases recorded on Thursday and 11 recorded on Friday.

Overall, 267 people have recovered, while 83 cases are considered active. In total, the health unit has recorded 352 total cases of COVID-19 in the region.

There are currently four people in hospital and two people have died from the virus in Chatham-Kent.

There are two outbreaks at workplaces in the region, which entered Stage 3 of reopening on July 17.