CBC Windsor August 14 COVID-19 update: Here's key recommendations for those sending kids to school

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Three are close contacts of confirmed cases and one person contracted the virus out in the community.

On Friday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave some key recommendations for parents making the tough decision of whether or not to send their kids back to school.

"There a certain level of anxiety in everyone's minds and I understand as a parent myself — it doesn't matter what anyone says about the safety of my children — I'd want to feel comfortable myself before sending my children back to school," he said.

For those parents considering sending their kids back to school, Ahmed asked that they may consider these key recommendations:

Being in school is good for children for learning, socialization and education. COVID-19 cases will continue to be seen until there is a viable vaccine. The goal is to reduce risk to children, contain outbreaks, and reduce the impact of the most severe outcomes. Think about the unique needs of the child you are sending to school. Most children ill with COVID-19 have experienced mild illness and recovered without medical help. A small number of children get a severe inflammatory disease, but it is not understood what triggers this. Speak to your child's doctor if you're worried their health may contribute to a heightened risk of COVID-19. If your child has any medical concerns, returning to in-person instruction may not be the best decision but for most children in our area the risks are outweighed by the benefits of going to school. Think about your own household and who lives with your child at home. Anyone with chronic diseases like diabetes or those over the age of 70 are at a higher risk of developing complications associated with COVID-19. You should also have an isolation plan in case anyone in your household needs to isolate. Health unit will continue to keep communities safe and share all relevant information to guide your decisions There is no risk-free option. Anytime gatherings of people come together there is a risk, and all efforts are directed to ensure the risk is mitigated. Everyone needs to work together, share responsibility, and work to keep people safe.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for August 14:

Across the river, Michigan reports more than 1,100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest number recorded in one day in nearly three months.

The state health department on Thursday also recorded 16 deaths, including nine that occurred days or weeks earlier following a review of death certificates.

The 1,121 daily confirmed cases of coronavirus are the most since May 14 except for July 26, when a spike was attributed to cases that should have been reflected in the previous day's count. Thursday's figure coincides with the state reporting more than 40,000 test results in a day — a record.

Low Germans experience public discrimination during COVID-19 surge

When the surge of COVID-19 cases among the Low German speaking population in Windsor-Essex was made public last month, the community was subjected to public discrimination, according to Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald and Low German Mennonite and nurse practitioner Helen Bergen.



In addition to the negative comments made online, MacDonald said she was told of incidents within the community. She heard of people speaking aggressively to the older, more visible members of the population at grocery stores and of a case of a cancelled playdate with a Low German child.

READ MORE | Leamington mayor says Low German population faced a history of persecution

"[They] said well little Mary won't be able to play with your daughter because you're Low German and we know that you have your potential to be a carrier of the virus," added MacDonald.



MacDonald and Bergen said this ill treatment is not new to the community.

"They are good people and for this to happen to them bothers me deeply," MacDonald said.

Windsor-Essex outbreaks

There are six workplaces currently under a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex. The health unit has not specifically named any of the workplaces because the organization says it will only do so if there is a risk to the community.

Three seniors' homes are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak: New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington is under an outbreak after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville remains under a COVID-19 outbreak after three staff members tested positive for the disease, and Shoreview at Riverside retirement home.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There have been 331 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 293 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases for the region Thursday. In total 336 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 257 people have recovered, leaving 77 active cases in that region. Four people are currently in hospital and two people have died.

Two workplaces are under an outbreak.

Chatham-Kent residents will now be required to wear masks in some indoor public spaces after city council passed a mandatory masking bylaw Monday.

The new bylaw, which comes into effect Friday, has been highly debated within the municipality. The region was one of few in Ontario without a mask requirement.