CBC Windsor August 13 COVID-19 update: 8 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported eight new COVID-19 cases for our region on Thursday.

Four of the new cases are among farm workers, three people contracted the virus from others in the community who had the virus and one case is under investigation.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to meet with local mayors to discuss the region's economic recovery from COVID-19 during his visit to Windsor-Essex County Thursday.

Steven Del Duca, leader of Ontario's Liberal party, is also in the region Thursday to discuss the Greater Essex District School Board and Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board's reopening plans.

Del Duca will hold a roundtable discussion with local educators at 10 a.m.

School safety guidelines

On Wednesday, the health unit released its recommendations regarding back-to-school safety. The health authority has been working with all four local boards on their plans for September.

Here's a look at what the health unit is recommending:

That the public health measures we have demonstrated are effective be maintained in our schools including: Maintaining physical distancing wherever possible, at least 2 metres for classroom activities. Providing instruction and frequent opportunities for staff, teachers, and children to clean their hands. Encouraging the use of masks or face coverings in all indoor spaces (with appropriate exceptions), even where it might not be mandatory, and providing education to staff and students about how to wear and maintain masks.



That we consider safer options for transportation to and from school including: Appropriate physical distancing measures on school busses, limiting students to one student or household per seat or those that are part of the child's social circle. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for bus drivers and monitors. Encouraging masks or face coverings for all students using the bus. Safely distanced walking routes that consider traffic, crossings, and staggered arrival times for students. Drop off zones for students to safely exit vehicles and move into schools without congregating.



That cleaning in schools continue to be top of mind and in line with best-practice recommendations from WECHU including: Regular cleaning of high touch surfaces. Enabling students to clean their physical environment and teaching them about doing so. Cleaning of classrooms, equipment, and spaces between uses.



That the complete picture of health and wellbeing for students and school staff be considered, with the lens of COVID-19 and that this be inclusive of physical, mental, and emotional wellness.

Providing clarity with a single, adaptable plan for all school boards.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for August 13:

Windsor-Essex outbreaks

There are six workplaces currently under a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex. The health unit has not specifically named any of the workplaces because the organization says it will only do so if there is a risk to the community.

Three seniors' homes are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak: New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington is under an outbreak after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville remains under a COVID-19 outbreak after three staff members tested positive for the disease, and Shoreview at Riverside retirement home.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There have been 327 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 293 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases for the region. In total 337 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 250 people have recovered, leaving 85 active cases in that region. Four people are currently in hospital and two people have died.

Two workplaces are under an outbreak.

Chatham-Kent residents will now be required to wear masks in some indoor public spaces after city council passed a mandatory masking bylaw Monday.

The new bylaw, which comes into effect Friday, has been highly debated within the municipality. The region was one of few in Ontario without a mask requirement.