CBC Windsor August 12 COVID-19 update: Back-to-school safety as we enter Stage 3

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in our community.

Four of the new cases are in local health-care workers at Shoreview at Riverside retirement home, which is now under an outbreak after the new cases were identified.

Another five of the new cases were contracted within the community.

Windsor-Essex enters its first day of Stage 3 of reopening Wednesday, and the health unit said as we are the last region in Ontario to do so, it gives officials less time than others to prepare for back-to-school.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the health unit will provide their official guidelines for back-to-school Wednesday on the health unit's website.

Officials have been working with the school boards in the region to prepare their guidelines and outlooks for this coming September.

The health unit's recommendations include:

schools ensuring the maintenance of physical distancing wherever possible

cleaning and sanitization stations for staff and students

mask-wearing in all indoor spaces and education with how to wear and maintain masks properly

regular sanitization of high-touch surfaces

allowing children to clean their stations and education about how to do so properly

safe transport to school, with one student/household per seat and limited number of riders

PPE for school bus drivers and monitors

masks and/or face coverings for all students on busses

drop-off zones to safely exit vehicle and move into schools without congregating

Social gatherings explained

Also allowed in Stage 3 are indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people. However, according to the plan, physical distancing remains a requirement for all people who are not from the same household or established social circle.

And according to Ahmed, people should still consider limiting contact with others, even if they are included in your "social bubble."

"I think the critical piece is, of course you don't want to physically distance yourself with someone from your household, but anyone else outside of your household try your best to social distance," Ahmed said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning.

Social gatherings should still be limited to ten people which ensures a low number of close contacts.

"When it comes to indoor gatherings when you could be around more people, in those settings you have to maintain your physical distancing," said Ahmed, explaining it is the best protection against the virus.

It will allow you to socialize but still protect you if someone in that gathering has COVID-19."

There are nine workplaces currently under a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex. The health unit has not specifically named any of the workplaces because the organization says it will only do so if there is a risk to the community.

Three seniors' homes are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak: New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington is under an outbreak after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville remains under a COVID-19 outbreak after three staff members tested positive for the disease, and Shoreview at Riverside retirement home.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for August 12:

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There have been 327 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 293 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases for the region. In total 330 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 245 people have recovered, leaving 83 active cases in that region. Four people are currently in hospital and two people have died.

One workplace is under an outbreak.

Chatham-Kent residents will now be required to wear masks in some indoor public spaces after city council passed a mandatory masking bylaw Monday.

The new bylaw, which comes into effect Friday, has been highly debated within the municipality. The region was one of few in Ontario without a mask requirement.