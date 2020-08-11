CBC Windsor August 11 COVID-19 update: 14 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 14 new COVID-19 cases for our region on Tuesday.

Three of the new cases are among agri-farm workers, three are local health acre workers, one was related to travel to Michigan, four were due to community spread and another three are under investigation.

On Monday, 11 new cases were reported — a slight uptick from relatively lower numbers een last week.

"It concerns me more when we don't have an identified source and it's community spread," said medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, explaining that all of the newly reported cases have been traced back to a known case.

"My main concern will be more on the cases that we cannot identify or link to any potential sources."

On Monday, the Ontario government announced Windsor-Essex would be permitted to enter the next phase of reopening.

The region has seen a decline in new cases over the last week and an increased capacity at local hospitals — both factors the government has outlined as key criteria for moving forward.

As of Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the region will enter Stage 3 of reopening, allowing for activities such as indoor dining in restaurants, live performing arts shows and the reopening of movie theatres and playgrounds — albeit with significant health and safety measures in place, including physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and Plexiglas barriers.

Those attending restaurants indoors are required to wear masks at all times, according to the health unit, except when eating and drinking. You do not need to wear a mask while on a patio. But staff must wear face coverings at all times.

There are 10 workplaces currently under a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex. The health unit has not specifically named any of the workplaces because the organization says it will only do so if there is a risk to the community.

New Beginnings retirement home in Leamington is now under an outbreak after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville remains under a COVID-19 outbreak after three staff members tested positive for the disease.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for August 11:

Public board releases back-to-school plans

The Greater Essex County School Board released its back-to-school plan Monday, which includes "enhanced physical health protocols" to protect students from COVID-19. The board is giving parents six days to decide if their children will perform online or in-person learning.

The board's plan outlines two learning options for elementary and secondary schools in the region. In the return to school report, the board asks parents to decide by Aug. 17 if they will enrol their children for in-person or online classes using a survey that will be made available Wednesday.

READ MORE | Parents have 6 days to choose from these public school board plans for September

Elementary students attending in-person will be coming in five days a week, with the same arrangements available for children with special education needs.

Each classroom will perform all activities together, including lunch and recess, as a way of minimizing the number of students each is in touch with, the plan states.

Parents who choose to keep their elementary-age kids at home will enrol them in remote, online classes and have a learning schedule provided.

Meanwhile, secondary students will be divided into two cohorts, A and B. Cohort A will attend school Mondays and Thursdays, while cohort B will attend Tuesdays and Friday. The groups will alternate Wednesdays and classes will have 15 students.

Each cohort will be enrolled in quadmesters; students will attend two-150 minute periods a day for 45 days.

Online learning students will form cohort C.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday. There have been 327 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 290 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases for the region. In total 328 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 238 people have recovered, leaving 88 active cases in that region. Three people are currently in hospital and two people have died.

One workplace is under an outbreak.

Chatham-Kent residents will now be required to wear masks in some indoor public spaces after city council passed a mandatory masking bylaw Monday.

The new bylaw, which comes into effect Friday, has been highly debated within the municipality. The region was one of few in Ontario without a mask requirement.