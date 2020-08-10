CBC Windsor August 10 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will give a COVID-19 update for our region Monday morning.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for August 10 live at 9:30 a.m:

Over the weekend, the health unit reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 — seven on Saturday and four on Sunday.

The Ontario government is expected to give an update Monday over whether or not Windsor-Essex is ready to move into Stage 3 of reopening.

Both the rate of the disease in the community and hospital capacity are important factors for Windsor-Essex to move into Stage 3.

The Ontario government decides when an area is able to enter the next stage of reopening, in consultation with local public health and criteria including "virus spread and containment, health system capacity, public health system capacity and incidence-tracking capacity."

On Friday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the "trend" of new cases is "moving in the right direction" after the region saw a week of decline in new cases.

"Overall what we have noticed in the past week is the cases in the agri-sector as well as the community is decreasing," he said.

There are 11 workplaces currently under a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex. The health unit has not specifically named any of the workplaces because the organization says it will only do so if there is a risk to the community.

Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville remains under a COVID-19 outbreak after three staff members tested positive for the disease.

Ontario just went 7 straight days with less than 100 COVID-19 cases

Ontario marked a significant achievement in its COVID-19 fight this past week. In each of the last seven days, the province has recorded fewer than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus.

While this may be seen as cause for celebration, medical experts say people should not forget that COVID-19 is still very much around.

"Complacency is something we'll always have to worry about and make sure that people realize that COVID's still there," infectious diseases physician at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga, Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti told CBC News.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced the full week of numbers below 100 in a tweet.

Like Chakrabarti, Stratford-based family physician Sean Blaine said, while the numbers are encouraging, Ontario residents should not be lulled into complacency.

He said every part of the province remains at high risk and whether or not new outbreaks occur will depend on how people choose to conduct themselves.

"We know that the nature of this particular virus is that it continues to circulate in all of our communities among people who have no idea that they're actually infected, have no idea that they could be passing it on to other people, and it does this very, very quietly," Blaine told CBC News.

READ MORE | Ontario just went 7 straight days with less than 100 COVID-19 cases. Now what?

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There have been 326 total cases in the region.

Overall, 25 people in Lambton County have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 288 people have recovered from the disease.

The region entered Stage 3 of reopening July 24.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases for the region. In total 317 people have tested positive for the disease.

Overall, 222 people have recovered, leaving 93 active cases in that region. Three people are currently in hospital and two people have died.

One workplace is under an outbreak.

The region entered Stage 3 of reopening July 17.