62 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported a daily increase of 62 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the region caps off August in a very different position than when the month started.

This month, the active case count rose from 40 on Aug. 3 to more than 500, and the number of outbreaks and people hospitalized has grown as well.

According to the health unit, 527 cases are currently active, 301 of which involve variants of concern including the delta variant.

Provincial government data show Windsor-Essex had the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the province last week.

Currently, 13 people who have COVID-19 are in hospital, compared with one at the beginning of the month.

The local death toll rose from 435 to 439 this month.

The number of outbreaks stands at 15, the majority at workplaces. All of the outbreaks involve the delta variant.

There are outbreaks taking place at and Ciociaro Club in Tecumseh and Southwest Detention Centre.

There are 13 outbreaks ongoing at workplaces:

One construction workplace in Windsor.

One food and beverage workplace in Leamington.

One food and beverage workplace in Kingsville.

Five health-care and social assistance workplaces in Windsor.

One health-care and social assistance workplace in Kingsville.

One health-care and social assistance workplace in Essex.

One manufacturing workplace in Windsor.

One professional services workplace in Windsor.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

There were no newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases reported in Sarnia-Lambton on Tuesday. Thirteen cases are active overall, and there are no outbreaks.

In Chatham-Kent, there are 51 active COVID-19 cases and eight people in hospital. One outbreak is ongoing at a congregate living setting, with eight people testing positive.