Windsor-Essex reports 91 new COVID-19 cases as counts continue to rise

Windsor-Essex saw a daily increase of 91 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the number of active cases continues on an upward trajectory.

Since January, the daily case count has only approached triple digits twice. The first time was Sunday, when there was also a daily case increase of 91 cases.

Ninety-one is the highest single-day case increase since Jan. 23, when the region was battling the second wave of the pandemic.

The region has 446 active COVID-19 cases, compared with around 50 at the start of the month.

Eleven people in the region are in hospital. According to Windsor Regional Hospital data, none of the COVID-19 patients are vaccinated, though one is partially vaccinated.

There are 10 outbreaks in the region, all of which involve the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. One outbreak is associated with a wedding in Kingsville and Tecumseh, while nine workplaces are in outbreak:

One arts, entertainment and recreation workplace in Windsor.

One construction workplace in Windsor.

One food and beverage workplace in Leamington.

Two health care and social assistance workplaces in Windsor.

Two manufacturing workplaces in Windsor.

Two professional services workplaces, one in Leamington and one in Windsor.

The WECHU has issued a COVID-19 exposure notice for the Ciociaro Club in Oldcastle.

The health unit has asked anyone who visited the B & C Hall on Aug. 14 to get tested for COVID-19 immediately and self-monitor for symptoms for the two weeks following that date.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic is going ahead Saturday at Open Streets Kingsville from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

The percentage of people 12 and older who are fully vaccinated stood at 71.4 per cent as of Thursday's data.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

In Sarnia-Lambton, four new COVID-19 cases were reported. Lambton Public Health says there are 20 active cases overall.

Five people have newly tested positive for COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, and there is a new outbreak involving a congregate living setting. Three cases are associated with the outbreak, according to Chatham-Kent Public Health. The municipality's active case count is 42.