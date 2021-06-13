Windsor-Essex reports 13 new COVID-19 cases this weekend, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Sunday, with no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, five are close contacts of a confirmed case, five are still being investigated and three are from the community. There are 122 active cases, 56 of which are variants of concern.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), 13 people are in hospital with COVID-19.

Three workplaces are currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, including:

One health care and social assistance workplace in Windsor.

Two manufacturing workplaces in Tecumseh.

There are also two active community outbreaks located at:

Casa de Dios y Puerta del Cielo, a church in Windsor.

Southwest Detention Centre in Windsor.

In total, 433 people in Windsor-Essex have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, 264,915 Windsor-Essex residents have at least one dose of a vaccine and 75,802 residents have both doses.

According to WECHU's website, if you are 70 and older, if you have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine on or before April 18 or if you received your first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at least 12 weeks ago, you are eligible to book a second dose appointment.

But on Saturday, the province of Ontario changed the wait time for AstraZeneca so that residents can get a second dose at eight weeks rather than 12.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health has reported no new cases over the weekend. There are 29 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Chatham-Kent Public Health does not update its numbers over the weekend, but as of Friday it reported 14 active cases.