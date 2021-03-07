Windsor-Essex reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 13,149 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 393 deaths, according to WECHU.

There are 232 known active cases in the region.

Among Sunday's cases, three are close contacts of confirmed cases, seven are community-acquired and 13 are still being investigated.

There are 39 people in hospital in the region, with 10 in the intensive care unit.

According to WECHU, 31,518 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out so far — 8,288 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 11,615 have received both doses.

There are 13 ongoing outbreaks.

They include one at Windsor Regional Hospital, one at Victoria Manor, and two at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness, the Downtown Mission and Salvation Army.

Five workplaces have active outbreaks including one in Kingsville's construction sector, two in Windsor's healthcare and social assistance sector, one in Windsor's manufacturing sector and one in Windsor's repair and maintenance sector.

There are also two active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:

Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, with one staff case.

Dolce Vita in Windsor, with three resident cases.

And there are two school outbreaks — one in Bellewood Public School and one in Monseigneur Jean Noel.

Public exposure notice at Windsor Starbucks

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued a COVID-19 exposure notification on Saturday.

Anyone who visited Starbucks at 6638 Tecumseh Road East in Windsor on Feb. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Mar. 1 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the exposure date.

WECHU sates the exposures are considered low risk.