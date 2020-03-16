Windsor school outbreaks leading to more confirmed cases, health unit says

As cases in Windsor's school system continue to rise, health officials say they're already seeing the impact through community spread.

In the last week, the health unit has declared two COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

Frank W. Begley Elementary School was completely shut down after three positive cases were reported, sending more than 400 students home. Just a day later, the health unit announced another outbreak at W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School, dismissing about 20 students and staff.

"As we are dealing with the outbreaks in the school and people are getting tested — those high risk contacts are actually becoming cases," chief nursing officer at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Theresa Marentette said Friday.

"In today's number, that's what we're seeing is that some of these new cases were actually high risk contacts related to the schools."

Marentette could not confirm the total number of cases that school outbreaks have led to though she said that cases are on the rise.

The region's medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the community is at risk of outbreaks in other schools.

On Friday, during the health unit's COVID-19 briefing, 45 new cases were reported for Windsor-Essex.

Of these, 13 are close contacts of a confirmed case, seven are community acquired, four are travel related, two are local health care workers, one is an agri-farm worker and 18 are under investigation.

Ahmed said it's important now more than ever to limit the number of close contacts because "you never know who is infected." As a result, he said that "social, private gatherings must stop immediately, because that's primarily the sole source of acquisition."

He also made a point to note that essential workers travelling to Michigan need to be "mindful, to be vigilant of what they are doing and use that responsibility very carefully ... we also don't want them to use that as an opportunity to misrepresent themselves and do things which they are not supposed to do in the name of being essential workers."

F. W. Begley Public School in Windsor is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. All staff and students are to remain at home for the next 14 days. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

There are three long-term care and retirement homes in outbreak, though Ahmed said these are stabilized and close to being rescinded.

As for the outbreaks in Leamington's agriculture industry and a University of Windsor residence, Ahmed said these are contained and should be in the clear soon.

There are 230 active cases in the region.

Region could move into province's orange or 'restrict' category

On Friday, the province updates each municipality's COVID-19 category.

Last week, Windsor-Essex entered the yellow or 'protect' category and with cases rising Ahmed said we will have to "wait and see" whether the region moves up yet again.

"The numbers definitely are concerning for our region and based on the number it does require some strong action on our part, on everyone's part," Ahmed said.

Though he did implement additional restrictions last week, on top of the restrictions listed under the province's yellow category, Ahmed said it does take time to see the result of those restrictions.

"We are watching that, so if needed, if more restrictions are needed, if more action is needed to limit and control the spread, we will do that," he said.

More to come.