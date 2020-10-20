CBC Windsor October 20 COVID-19 Update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Of those cases, four came from close contact with confirmed cases, two are community-acquired and two are still under investigation.

There are currently 42 active cases, 2,774 total confirmed cases and 72 deaths. The number of resolved cases is 2,656. One new case reported yesterday has since been transferred to another public health unit.

An agri-farm workplace in Kingsville, a food and beverage workplace also in Kingsville and a construction workplace in Lakeshore are experiencing outbreaks.

Regency Park, a long-term care home in Windsor, is also experiencing an outbreak. One resident and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at that facility, according to the health unit.

Cases at Chatham-Kent schools

Two people from St. Anne Catholic School in Blenheim have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chatham-Kent Public Health.

The people contracted the disease outside of school and are self-isolating.

Public Health said it is working with the St. Clair District School Board to provide next steps and additional support, along with reaching out to all close contacts.

The health unit is also reporting that a service provider who works with both the St. Clair Catholic District School Board and Lambton-Kent District School Board has tested positive.

That individual is also self-isolating and the health unit has notified all affected schools including, Ursuline College Chatham, St. Anne Catholic School in Blenheim, Harwich-Raleigh Public School and Blenheim District High School.

The health unit said it has notified all close contacts and advised them to self-isolate.

Adjusted hours at testing centre

Windsor Regional Hospital is changing the hours of operation at the St. Clair College Sportsplex COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

It says the change is because of the reduced number of people seeking a test since availability changed from walk-in to appointment-based earlier this month.

Hours are now 8 am to 4 pm Monday to Friday. The testing centre will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays starting this weekend.

Hours at the Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre remain unchanged.

WRH said it would continue to change hours at testing centres in response to demand.

Public exposure notice

On Thursday evening, the health unit added a public exposure notice for a restaurant in Kingsville. It said the risk is low and individuals should monitor for symptoms 14 days from the date of exposure.

Mettawas Station Restaurant at 169 Lansdowne Ave. in Kingsville. on Oct. 8 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Oct. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

How and where to book a COVID-19 test

Walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus are no longer available in the province. Anyone in Ontario who needs to get a COVID-19 test will have to book an appointment at an assessment centre or select pharmacies.

According to the province, those looking to book a test at an assessment centre should do so only if they:

Have a symptom of COVID-19.

Have a high-risk exposure to someone who has the virus as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app.

Is a resident or works in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak.

Residents or workers in long-term care home.

Visitors to a long-term care home.

Residents or workers in homeless shelter.

International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period.

Farm workers.

Individuals who require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance.

Self-Identify as Indigenous.

Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions.

Windsor Regional Hospital is operating two assessment centres — one at the hospital's Ouellette Campus and one at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

People can no longer walk-in for testing at these facilities, and instead will have to book an appointment online here, or get assistance by calling 519-973-4443. Those sites are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Erie Shores HealthCare is also operating an assessment centre under the same criteria as Windsor Regional Hospital.

Those looking to book a test at Erie Shores Healthcare can do so online here or call 519-326-2373 extension 4263. The assessment centre in Leamington is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asymptomatic testing is currently available at three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor. The person must also fall under one of five categories:

Living, working in or visiting a long-term care facility.

Residing or volunteering at a shelter.

Have been given a clearance for international travel.

An international student travelling into the country to start school after the 14-day isolation period ends.

An Indigenous person.

For more information or to find a testing site closest to you, visit Ontario's COVID-19 testing website.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There have been a total of 365 cases in Lambton County, with 11 currently active.

Twenty-five people have died over the course of the pandemic in the region.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Two schools in Lambton-Kent have probable COVID-19 cases, according to Chatham-Kent Public Health.

Harwich Raleigh Public School and Blenheim District High School each have a probable case of COVID-19. The probable cases put 46 students from the school in isolation.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There have been a total of 374 cases in Chatham-Kent and there are currently three confirmed active cases.

Three people have died from the disease in the region.