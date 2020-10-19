CBC Windsor October 19 COVID-19 Update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

One of the cases is from close contact, one is from community spread and the third is still under investigation.

There are currently 54 active cases and 2,767 total cases. There have been 2,637 cases resolved and 76 deaths. Two people are in hospital.

An agri-farm workplace in Kingsville, a food and beverage workplace also in Kingsville, and a construction workplace in Lakeshore are experiencing outbreaks. Regency Park, a long-term care home in Windsor, was reported to have an outbreak on Oct. 16.

The health unit says one resident and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at that facility.

A provincial offence notice was issued Monday morning to a Windsor convenience store. The health unit said the store was issued a fine because of non-compliance with mandatory masking. The set fine is $750 plus court charges. The operator had been issued multiple verbal warnings and a written notice of violation.

Flu vaccine encouraged

In Monday's briefing, chief medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed strongly recommended members of the community get the flu vaccine — particularly those at risk of severe health complications from the flu virus.

"It is important to realize while there is no vaccine for COVID, we have a vaccine for influenza," he said.

Ahmed said that while widespread flu vaccination would not offer protection against COVID-19, it would reduce the burden on healthcare system.

Flu shots are available at 100 pharmacies in Windsor, and starting this week are also available through primary care providers.

Public exposure notice

On Thursday evening, the health unit added a public exposure notice for a restaurant in Kingsville. It said the risk is low and individuals should monitor for symptoms 14 days from the date of exposure.

Mettawas Station Restaurant at 169 Lansdowne Ave. in Kingsville. on Oct. 8 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Oct. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

How and where to book a COVID-19 test

Walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus are no longer available in the province. Anyone in Ontario who needs to get a COVID-19 test will have to book an appointment at an assessment centre or select pharmacies.

According to the province, those looking to book a test at an assessment centre should do so only if they:

Have a symptom of COVID-19.

Have a high-risk exposure to someone who has the virus as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app.

Is a resident or works in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak.

Residents or workers in long-term care home.

Visitors to a long-term care home.

Residents or workers in homeless shelter.

International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period.

Farm workers.

Individuals who require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance.

Self-Identify as Indigenous.

Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions.

Windsor Regional Hospital is operating two assessment centres — one at the hospital's Ouellette Campus and one at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

People can no longer walk-in for testing at these facilities, and instead will have to book an appointment online here, or get assistance by calling 519-973-4443. Those sites are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Erie Shores HealthCare is also operating an assessment centre under the same criteria as Windsor Regional Hospital.

Those looking to book a test at Erie Shores Healthcare can do so online here or call 519-326-2373 extension 4263. The assessment centre in Leamington is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asymptomatic testing is currently available at three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor. The person must also fall under one of five categories:

Living, working in or visiting a long-term care facility.

Residing or volunteering at a shelter.

Have been given a clearance for international travel.

An international student travelling into the country to start school after the 14-day isolation period ends.

An Indigenous person.

For more information or to find a testing site closest to you, visit Ontario's COVID-19 testing website.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported a "significant COVID-19 transmission" in the community Thursday.

An outbreak at a long-term care facility in Sarnia, two positive COVID-19 cases at local schools and a workplace outbreak are all under active investigation by Lambton Public Health. In a news release, the health unit said it is performing case and contact management follow-up on other potential cases.

Lambton Public Health has reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday. There have been a total of 363 cases in Lambton County, with 10 currently active.

Twenty-five people have died over the course of the pandemic in the region.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There have been a total of 371 cases in Chatham-Kent and there are currently no active cases.

Three people have died from the disease in the region.