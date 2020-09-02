CBC Windsor September 2 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The health unit reported four new COVID-19 cases and an additional death for Windsor-Essex Wednesday.

Two of the new cases are the result of close contact with someone who had the disease and the other two are retirement home residents.

A retirement home resident is the region's 73rd death. Windsor-Essex's medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the woman was in her 80s and died in hospital Tuesday.

There are 93 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, which are being monitored by the health unit, officials say.

Nineteen people are in hospital, an increase of 12 since Monday. This spike in hospitalizations is retirement home residents who have been moved from their facility so that they can better physically distance.

Ahmed said these residents don't need to be in hospital but the setting better allows them to be taken care of.

According to the health unit's website, Leamington's New Beginnings retirement home is the only care facility in outbreak.

As of Wednesday, 21 residents and six staff at the home have tested positive for COVID-19.

One manufacturing workplace in Tecumseh is currently in outbreak.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for September 2:

During the health unit's briefing Wednesday, Ahmed said that 31 community cases of COVID-19 have been linked to social gatherings in the region that began with one event on Aug. 16.

This is the first major community cluster of COVID-19 in the region that was spread through events, Ahmed said.

Ahmed added that 19 of the cases sparked by this event are in youth between 10 and 19 years old.

"It creates more challenges when we are talking about many of the things that we are seeing right now especially in younger children when their physical distancing is not maintained and especially when these children will supposedly will be going to schools in the next couple of weeks," he said.

For this reason Ahmed said children and adults need to take responsibility and be more vigilant, otherwise "when the schools open and they go to school they can potentially infect an entire class, an entire school."

Anyone who thinks they may have attended a gathering that had a positive case should self-isolate and get tested, recommended Ahmed.

Number of businesses flagged as having COVID-19 exposure risk

In a news release, McDonalds Canada said that on Tuesday a staff member at its 3354 Dougall Ave. location notified employers that they tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on Aug. 23 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

McDonalds Canada says it has closed a Windsor location after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked Aug. 23. (Alistair Pike/AFP/Getty Images)

The restaurant is now closed and undergoing a "thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party," the release states.

The company said anyone who may have been contact with the employee have been asked to self-isolate.

The health unit could not confirm the case during Wednesday's briefing, though they have issued several public exposure notices at businesses since Friday.

In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact with them to be alerted, self-monitor for symptoms and seek care if symptoms develop.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Xanadu Gym at 446 Advance Blvd in Tecumseh on Aug. 19, 20, 21, 25 and 26.

Tim Hortons at 5775 Malden Road in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Spirit Halloween store in Devonshire Mall in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Wineology on 19 Main St. E. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

El Diablo on 16 Main St. W. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

Muscedere Vineyards on County Rd. 18 in Harrow on Aug. 21.

Xanadu Gym, at 446 Advance Blvd., Tecumseh, on Aug. 22, 23, 24, 27, 29, 30.

Xaco Taco, at 300 Cabana Rd. E., Windsor, on Aug. 24 and 25.

A Tim Hortons in Windsor has been flagged as possibly being exposed to COVID-19. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

"When these businesses are now opening up there are more opportunities for people to go out and interact with each other," Ahmed said Monday. He added there's a responsibility to be "mindful of your own symptoms, if you're not feeling well you should take precautions, stay home, instead of putting others at risk."

He said that while the health unit identified the risk as low, these situations could easily have been a high risk had the businesses not followed appropriate safety protocols.

Businesses breech mask policy

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued four non-compliance notices to local businesses that have violated the mask-wearing policy in place for commercial establishments.

During the health unit's daily COVID-19 briefing, the region's chief nursing officer Theresa Marentette said the notices of violation were issued after officers had already warned the establishments and educated them on COVID-19.

"This form of documentation allows for a written acknowledgement of both parties of the violation and corrective actions required. There are no fines associated with a notice of violation," a public health spokesperson confirmed to CBC Windsor.

In the past two weeks, Marentette said there were 123 inspections that were mostly related to non-compliance with the masking order and not physical distancing in a patio setting.

In total, 42 on-site COVID-19 related inspections were performed in August.

3rd assessment centre to open

Starting Thursday, Windsor Regional Hospital plans to use the St. Clair College Sportsplex for COVID-19 testing, in advance of the Labour Day weekend. It will be open Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Sportsplex assessment centre will be open the same hours as the Ouellette Campus location: from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases Tuesday. There have been a total of 339 cases in the region, with 311 resolved.

Twenty-five people have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new cases Tuesday. There have been a total of 363 positive cases, seven of which are still active.

Two people have died from the disease.