CBC Windsor October 18 COVID-19 Update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Three of the new cases are from close contacts of confirmed cases, one case is community acquired and three are still under investigation.

There are 51 currently active cases and 2,764 have been confirmed total. There have been 2,637 cases that are resolved and 76 deaths total.

There is an agricultural and food and beverage workplace in Kingsville that have had outbreaks and a construction workplace in Lakeshore has also had an outbreak.

Regency Park, a long-term care home in Windsor, was reported to have an outbreak on Oct. 16. The health unit says there is one resident and one staff member testing positive for COVID-19 at that facility.

Low and high-risk Halloween activities

During Friday's daily health unit briefing, CEO Theresa Marentette provided some advice on how people should celebrate Halloween.

Marentette noted that those considered high-risk of contracting the virus, which includes those older than 70 years of age and anyone who is immune-compromised or has a chronic health condition, should participate only in low-risk activities.

Low-risk activities include celebrating at home with immediate family and being creative with family events such as a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt or having a virtual costume party.

"The WECHU recommends that everyone avoid activities that put them at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19," Marentette said.

High-risk activities would include parties and trick-or-treating. If locals want to take part in these activities, Marentette said they should trick-or-treat from a distance, wear a proper mask or face covering (not costume masks), practice frequent hand-washing, avoid touching surfaces, avoid large groups and limit the number of households being visited.

For those handing out treats, Marentette recommended that people have a pump hand sanitizer nearby, distribute treats from a distance with tongs or by placing them on a table, provide treats that are individually packaged, wear a mask, place physical distancing arrows on your driveway and sit outside to avoid lineups or congestion at the doorway.

Public exposure notice

The health unit has issued two current public exposure notices. In both cases it said the risk is low and individuals should monitor for symptoms 14 days from the date of exposure.

Petro Canada Gas Station and Convenience at 7018 Industrial Drive in Comber Oct. 4-6, 8-11.

Mettawas Station Restaurant at 169 Lansdowne Ave. in Kingsville. on Oct. 8 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Oct. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

How and where to book a COVID-19 test

Walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus are no longer available in the province. Anyone in Ontario who needs to get a COVID-19 test will have to book an appointment at an assessment centre or select pharmacies.

According to the province, those looking to book a test at an assessment centre should do so only if they:

Have a symptom of COVID-19.

Have a high-risk exposure to someone who has the virus as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app.

Is a resident or works in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak.

Residents or workers in long-term care home.

Visitors to a long-term care home.

Residents or workers in homeless shelter.

International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period.

Farm workers.

Individuals who require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance.

Self-Identify as Indigenous.

Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions.

Windsor Regional Hospital is operating two assessment centres — one at the hospital's Ouellette Campus and one at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

People can no longer walk-in for testing at these facilities, and instead will have to book an appointment online here, or get assistance by calling 519-973-4443. Those sites are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Erie Shores HealthCare is also operating an assessment centre under the same criteria as Windsor Regional Hospital.

Those looking to book a test at Erie Shores Healthcare can do so online here or call 519-326-2373 extension 4263. The assessment centre in Leamington is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asymptomatic testing is currently available at three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor. The person must also fall under one of five categories:

Living, working in or visiting a long-term care facility.

Residing or volunteering at a shelter.

Have been given a clearance for international travel.

An international student travelling into the country to start school after the 14-day isolation period ends.

An Indigenous person.

For more information or to find a testing site closest to you, visit Ontario's COVID-19 testing website.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported a "significant COVID-19 transmission" in the community last week.

Twin Lakes Terrace long-term care home in Sarnia has one staff member testing positive for COVID-19 and is considered to be in an outbreak situation.

Three cases were reported by public health at one workplace over the course of the week.

There have been a total of 362 cases in Lambton County, with 13 currently active.

Twenty-five people have died over the course of the pandemic in the region.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

There have been a total of 371 cases in Chatham-Kent and there are currently no active cases.

Three people have died from the disease in the region.