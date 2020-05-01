The class of 2020 will have virtual graduations in Windsor-Essex because of COVID-19
Both school boards have opted to air videos on the dates originally set for graduations before schools closed
Both the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) are holding virtual ceremonies for the graduating class of 2020.
"Due to the need for maintaining distance from one another during the COVID-19 emergency, a traditional convocation is not possible," a post to the Greater Essex County District School Board site read.
Both boards say that schools will be producing a video graduation ceremony that will air on the graduation day that was determined before the school closures.
"We believe that with the uncertainty regarding a future date when it may be safe to host large gatherings of people, this is the best way to recognize our students in a safe, timely, and respectable manner," the post from WECDSB read.
Both ceremonies will be somewhat reminiscent of a traditional graduation and will include a valedictorian address and student awards.
The Catholic school board said that that there will be the opportunity for students to safely visit the schools to greet their principals and vice-principals, pick up their diplomas and take a photo in June while the GECDSB said that the distribution of diplomas will be determined at a later date.
