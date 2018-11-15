Hospice of Windsor and Essex County named family practice of the year

The Ontario College of Family Physicians has named The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County its family practice of the year in the focused practice category.

"The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County's collaborative mindset to care delivery, along with their contributions in education, mentorship and advocacy, make them an incredible resource for palliative care in their community," said OCFP Dr. Glenn Brown, in a media release.

"I congratulate them for their leadership and exemplifying what it means to deliver high-quality, compassionate and patient-centred care."

The award was handed out Wednesday night at a ceremony in Toronto.

Dr. Darren Cargill is the medical director of The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

"It's a great honour," said Dr. Darren Cargill, medical director of The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County. He mentioned it was the first time the college gave the award to a focused practice.

"I think it's also, in some ways, a validation of our approach in providing palliative care through a multi-disciplinary team."

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County began in 1979, with physicians added in 2000. In addition to palliative care, it provides other wellness programs such as counselling and stress management.