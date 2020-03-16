Still no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, health unit reports Monday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit provided a public update on COVID-19 Monday at 9 a.m. — an update that will become a daily occurrence as the coronavirus spreads globally.

As of Monday at 8:30 a.m., the health unit reported Windsor-Essex has had 62 people tested for COVID-19, with 13 of those tests still pending. All other tests have been negative. Risk remains low in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit reported there were no confirmed cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex as of Monday morning.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, urged residents to regularly check the health unit's website for updated information, including travel advisories. Ahmed urged people to postpone their travel plans.

Ahmed said those traveling to Michigan for work purposes "are essential travels but [those people] should be considering work-from-home options when it is available," and monitor their temperature regularly.

All non-essential trips to the U.S. are strongly discouraged, said Ahmed.

The health unit is urging residents not to panic, but to take precautions as necessary.

"It is normal to feel stressed and confused at a time like this. It is important to stay grounded," said Ahmed. "Eat well, sleep well and exercise to reduce stress."

If you are unsure whether you have contracted the COVID-19 virus, call your primary care provider, medical clinic or the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420, or call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 at any time.

Here's what's happening in Windsor-Essex in relation to coronavirus.

COVID-19 assessment centre

Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette campus is opening a COVID-19 assessment centre Monday morning.

President and CEO David Musyj said the assessment centre — which will allow people who meet case definitions to be tested for COVID-19 — will open on Monday, March 16 at 9 a.m. in the ambulatory area next to the emergency department at the Ouellette campus.

In addition to the Ouellette campus assessment centre, Musyj said the eventual plan is to open another centre at Windsor's Regional Met campus in the current endoscopy area.

Showing up at the centre will not guarantee a test for COVID-19. Musyj stressed that if someone does not have symptoms of COVID-19, they will not be tested at the centre.

"The province wants to be in front of this issue, rather than reactive," he said.

Doctor tests negative for virus

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare confirmed in a Sunday news release that one of the hospital's doctors who returned from a cruise has tested negative for COVID-19.

According to the release, "HDGH has notified all patients and staff who were in isolation pending the results."

"Although there is a sense of relief that this case has come back negative, HDGH still remains committed to the restrictions that have been set out for staff, physicians, patients and visitors."

The hospital said it will continue to implement the following precautions at their facility: people can only enter the main campus through the Tayfour Building and Emara Building main entrances; visitors will be actively screened upon entering the hospital; and visiting hours have been changed to 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

City closures

As of end-of-day Sunday, the City of Windsor had closed all of its public facilities.

This means that arenas, pools, museums, community centres, and public libraries will not be accessible to the public until Monday, April 6 — at least.

The timing of this is consistent with school closures.

There are no changes to Transit Windsor bus service at this time, but officials say extreme cleaning measures are being implemented.

The mayor talked to reporters from Jordan, where he is on a personal trip, and will fly back Monday morning. He will self-isolate upon his return. Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac is stepping into the role of acting mayor for the March in the interim.

Classes cancelled

The University of Windsor and St. Clair College are moving away from in-person classes as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

In a COVID-19 update issued on Friday, the university said all classes will be cancelled on March 16, March 17 and March 18 to provide faculty with enough time to "alter the delivery of classes away from face to face to other forms of delivery, including online."

Starting Thursday, March 19, all courses will resume in their respective new forms of delivery.